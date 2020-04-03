West Friendship: Events may be canceled and stores may be closed, but life goes on

We’re in this together. Trying times the likes of this are new to all of us. The contrast of the beautiful spring scene that has blossomed in West Friendship countered with the palpable air of anxiety in the air is jarring. And yet, our community has rallied during this new and unwanted normal.
Neighbors are calling to be certain folks are OK. When events are canceled — and let’s face it, everything has been canceled — most express the attitude, “There’s always next year.” Confinement and staying home is what’s recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and West Friendship is up to the task for the good of all.
Sally Sprague is cleaning out her basement. Ellen Nibali is diving into five years worth of projects, “inside and outside.” Kiana and Kaitlyn Kennedy are enjoying family game nights with Candyland and Catopoly as favorites. Becky Weidner can’t visit her mother in assisted living, so she visits by waving and blowing kisses to her from outside the building. Mason Snowden is perfecting his jump shot. Barbara Unverzagt is checking in on family and friends daily.
The people at Gilchrist Hospice took the time to thank local businesses like Ten Oaks Tavern and the Dandelion Bakery and Bistro that have supported Gilchrist.
Matthew Paper has his staff sending well wishes to dental patients.
Glenelg Country School Headmaster Greg Ventre sends encouraging wishes to the school community and to the entire community as we all get through this.
Erin Matthews, owner of Books with a Past (the little bookshop that could), has done her part to “flatten the curve” by temporarily closing the store. Like many small business owners, she’s crunching numbers and praying to reopen soon. Follow her on social media @bookswithapast to help spread the word of this great used bookstore.
Ana Clemmer, reporter for the Hare Raisers 4-H club, took the time to fill us in on the happenings of this active club. Anna notes that new members are always welcome to this club which explores topics from robotics to crafts and livestock. According to Clemmer, “The opportunities are endless.” Hare Raisers meets monthly at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Youth ages 8 to 18 have the opportunity to hold office and learn leadership skills.
Glenelg High sophomore and Hare Raisers 4-H Club President Audrey Bower shares, “4-H has provided me with unmatched leadership and communication experience.”
Latest Howard County
During the February meeting, members enjoyed a demonstration on the rehydration of a rabbit and the administration of antibiotics, by local vet and 40-year 4-H volunteer Dr. Wendy Feaga. Former club historian and pledge leader Eden Clemmer, a sixth-grade student at Clarksville Middle School reports that 4-H has afforded her the opportunity to learn about science and animals. Interested in 4-H? Contact hareraisers@howard4-h.org. In normal times, the club meets on the second Friday of each month in the 4-H Activities Hall at the Howard County Fairgrounds.