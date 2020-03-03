West Friendship: Remembering Rick Schwedes, who loved life and antiques

In the mid 2000s, when Martin O’Malley and Anthony Brown engaged in a campaign walking tour of Ellicott City, I snapped a picture of Schwedes with the future governor. Schwedes was thrilled. We were friends. We ooohed and aaahed over the beautiful antiques, we giggled over the antics of all our Main Street cast of characters, we talked endlessly of the British royals for whom Schwedes had an unwavering passion and, admittedly, we gossiped about everything under the sun.