West Friendship: Remembering Rick Schwedes, who loved life and antiques

So much changed on Main Street in old Ellicott City after the devastation of the 2016 flood.
One of the most beloved and long-standing shops, Cottage Antiques, was hard hit. Eventually owner Blair Jett moved his business to Chevrolet Drive with The Attic Hunters as its new name. Back in the 1990s, I worked on Main Street at the calligraphy gallery known as Oh, My Word.
It was there, as a shop neighbor to Cottage Antiques, that I first met Rick Schwedes, a Cottage Antiques employee. Larger than life in stature but humble of spirit, Schwedes was found most work days perched on a stool behind the massive glass-fronted showcase at the center of the shop.
Surrounded by beautiful antiques, rustic decoration, piles of linens and ephemera, Schwedes was in his element. He would chat with customers as he meticulously polished sterling silver flatware or shined the rim of an antique crystal goblet. He loved caring for the exquisite things at Cottage but adored even more decorating the grand glass storefront for Christmas.
Even with his hulking frame, Schwedes would delicately place vintage ornaments and iconic age-old holiday toys to create a mesmerizing, fantastic glittery showcase. One year, when Cottage Antiques won a best storefront award, I can honestly say that Schwedes beamed with pride.
In the mid 2000s, when Martin O’Malley and Anthony Brown engaged in a campaign walking tour of Ellicott City, I snapped a picture of Schwedes with the future governor. Schwedes was thrilled. We were friends. We ooohed and aaahed over the beautiful antiques, we giggled over the antics of all our Main Street cast of characters, we talked endlessly of the British royals for whom Schwedes had an unwavering passion and, admittedly, we gossiped about everything under the sun.
Mostly, we had fun being together. Frederick V. Schwedes Jr. died Feb. 13. His beloved, devoted and forever friend Garland Childress let me know that, “Rick went out in grand style." As he so deserved.
Spring forward. Daylight Saving begins at 2 a.m. March 8. Unusually mild winter weather aside, spring is on the way. With 60-degree days in December, January and February, we can not deny it’s been an eclectic mix of weather this year. Early spring bulbs have been observed blooming in West Friendship yards. Before you know it, the roaring parade of lawn tractors and mowers will be a part of our outdoor symphony.
Shop til you drop. The Made in Maryland Expo is in the house on March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship. Admission is $10 at the door for an event featuring over 90 exhibitors the wares of locally owned businesses, farms, artisans and entrepreneurs. Maryland-made bath and body products, sauces, jams, wines, ciders, spirits, beer, cheeses, clothing, home decor and more will be available.
Mark the calendar for March 20, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., when an all-you-can-eat soup and salad dinner is planned at Saint James United Methodist Church, 12470 Old Frederick Road. Five soups, yummy salads, bread and cookies are on the menu. Carry-out is available. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling the office at 410-442-2020.