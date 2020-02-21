West Friendship: John S. Wilson Lumber Co. celebrates 139 years of business

It’s hard to argue with 139 years of success. Congratulations to the John S. Wilson Lumber Co. for 139 years of good business, 43 of which have been conducted here in West Friendship. Special thanks to Craig O’Donnell and all the amazing folks at the company for the recent appreciation feast held at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
Truly a local treasure, Wilson Lumber began in 1881 and has been serving our community from Livestock Road in West Friendship for as long as anyone can remember. Big box stores come and go but the quality, integrity, tradition and high standards of this local lumberyard have stood the test of time.
Custom millwork or special requests for exotic woods like Pecky Cypress are just a trickle of the good things that come from this local, family business. Thank you Wilson Lumber for all you do to better our community.
Luck be a lady tonight! A classic Broadway standard but no luck is needed here for a surefire top-rate production of the beloved musical “Guys and Dolls” at Glenelg Country School at 7 p.m. Feb. 26-29 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Mulitz Theatre.
With Cate Barry and Stephen Strosnider as artistic and technical directors, and Jenni Dunn as choreographer, this rollicking show soars. Gamblers, missionaries, dancers and the backdrop of the Big Apple — this classic 1950s original sizzles.
Sophomores Amber Garcia and Gavin Gundersen take the lead roles of Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson, with seniors Izzy DeBonis and Alejandro Flores-Chevere as Miss Adelaide and Nathan Detroit. The incomparable musical numbers of Frank Loesser, like “If I Were a Bell,” “Sue Me” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” are no small thing. Can’t wait.
Good music and the good feeling of helping those in need coalesce at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Parish House at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2892 Route 97, in Glenwood. The For the Love of Music Concert features a wide range of musical styles with proceeds benefiting local outreach organizations.
The Camp Hope Team at Saint James United Methodist Church on Route 99 is leading the worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, followed by the traditional Lenten Pancake Breakfast at 10:30 a.m. in the church hall.
The Marriotts Ridge High School Mustang Flea Market is in full gear. The sale, which benefits the vocal and instrumental music programs, is often nicknamed “too big to be called a yard sale."
This large-scale indoor flea market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29, rain or shine. The sale will be brimming with table tops loaded with household items, sporting goods, electronics, baby items, clothing, collectibles, tools, toys, seasonal items and all the goodies one associates with a big, old flea market.
Marriotts Ridge High School is at 12100 Woodford Drive in Marriottsville.
The students at West Friendship Elementary are set to enjoy an all-school cultural arts assembly on March 4 with an African Drum and Dance performance. Registration for kindergarten and new first grade students for the 2020-21 school year takes place at West Friendship Elementary from March 9-13, during the school day.
The Peak Auction Co. invites you to the annual building materials auction. If you’ve got renovation on your mind, come out to the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for a new building materials auction. A preview of the items for auction will be available for perusal from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Peak Auctions has been holding this home-building event in West Friendship for close to two decades. Go to peakauction.com.
It takes a village, this we know. But when it comes to the collaborative effort of Kassidy Sharp and her ensemble of players for Glenelg Broadway Connections, it takes dozens of able, talented and enthusiastic high school kids.
“Shrek the Musical” has been in rehearsal for weeks with student-driven songs, scenes, design ideas and a delightful cast of exuberant performers.
The musical will be performed at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the theater at Glenelg High School.
Glenelg Broadway Connections is a peer and special needs student theater club that meets weekly to work on social goals, building friendships and most importantly putting together a stage production. Broadway Connections was created in 2009 by Toby Orenstein’s Columbia Center for the Theatrical Arts and the Loyola University of Maryland’s Clinical Center to serve youth and teens ages 11-19 with disorders of social communication including Down Syndrome, autism and other autism spectrum disorders.
Sharp represents Broadway Connections at Glenelg High School. Come out for this rollicking evening of fun.