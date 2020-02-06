I love John Mills, one of the finest, kindest men I have had the privilege to know.
So, roll the drums and shout great congratulations to John who was awarded the Charles H. Ridgely Memorial Award as West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department’s Outstanding Administrative Member during the Station 3 76th annual Awards Banquet on Jan. 18.
Length of Service awards went to Deputy Chief Mickey Day, Debbie H. Saunders, Dan Proposky, Steve Fleming and Alan Ridgely for 40 years of service.
A 35-year Service Award was presented to Chief Mark Miller. A 30-year Service Award went to Gary Phillis. Eric Pellicano and Chrissy Rizzutto received 15-year Service Awards. Five-year Service Awards were presented to Cody Bannar, Sarah Bayes, Keri Bridgett, Melissa-Cerisi Greenbaum, Chris Eggleston, Ryan Hassan, Ryan Huber, Will Jennings, Stan Kitzinger, David Lebair, Chuck Lewis, Caroline Reed and Chris Saunders.
Top EMS Responders were Jeffrey Mayer, Bambi Nelms, Michael Lowman, Patrick Jeffrey and Josh Dillon.
Top Fire Responders were Patrick Jeffrey, Zack Leaf, Scott Christiansen, Gary Unverzagt and Michel Lowman. Matt Merkel was named Duty Crew Member of the Year.
The William Dorsey Rookie of the Year Award went to Richard Blair. Joey Hemphill received the Luke T. Hoffman Training Award. Josh Dillon received the Erick P. Steciak EMS Member of the Year Award. Kyle Fischer was named Officer of the Year. Bobby Plato was named Career Person of the Year.
Carl Buell received the Earl Molesworth Memorial Award as Outstanding Life Member. Michael Lowman was named Firefighter of the Year.
Our community sends congratulations and gratitude to the men and women of West Friendship’s Station 3. What would we do without you?
Make sure to check out the new and improved website of the Howard County Antique Farm Machinery Club. Blacksmithing classes, museum events and more at farmheritage.org.
Don’t miss “The Life of Harriet Tubman” on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Gary Arthur Glenwood Senior Center, when storyteller Janice Green sheds light on the life of the acclaimed abolitionist and activist. Register at 410-313-5440.
Join the West Friendship Elementary community on Feb. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., for an evening of fun, food and friendship during Cultural Night. Sign up at signupgenius.com.