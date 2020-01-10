Bead supplies to dazzle your world are in store at the 11th annual Baltimore Bead Society Winter Bead and Jewelry Show at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19.
Local jewelry artisan Sally Stevens is one of the vendors, along with dozens of hand-crafters, designers and jewelry makers who offer bead supplies, jewelry making demonstrations and finished pieces. Raffles, too. Go to Sally’s website sunroomstudios.com for information on her 2020 classes and workshops.
The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks Deer Management Program schedule includes a bow and shotgun managed deer hunting session on Jan. 30 at the Alpha Ridge Park. This effort helps maintain a stable, balanced white-tailed deer population in our parks where deer browsing has been shown to reduce biodiversity. The managed hunt program gives specially screened and selected hunters day time access to area parks. The parks are closed for any other uses during the managed hunts. For information on this program, call the Department of Recreation and Parks at 410-313-1675.
Merry Mulch Your Tree is the logo of the Howard County Recycling Division of the Department of Public Works. Once again, this wonderful service is in place for our community. In our region, trees may be dropped off at the Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste area, 2350 Marriottsville Road, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or at the Western Regional Park on Carrs Mill Road in Woodbine between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. This service will be in place until Jan. 18.
The drama students at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary were met with such an overwhelming response during the winter production of “Aladdin,” that they can not wait to begin preparing for the late spring production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Happy New Year to all in our wonderful community of West Friendship. Before you know it, we will be spotting spring crocus. And, even more hopeful is the end to all the road and bridge construction and detours in our area. Happy 2020.