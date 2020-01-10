Merry Mulch Your Tree is the logo of the Howard County Recycling Division of the Department of Public Works. Once again, this wonderful service is in place for our community. In our region, trees may be dropped off at the Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste area, 2350 Marriottsville Road, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or at the Western Regional Park on Carrs Mill Road in Woodbine between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. This service will be in place until Jan. 18.