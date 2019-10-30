Affable, kind, clever and a top-notch plumber, VanSant became an immediate part of our life in West Friendship. He visited our place as a plumber more than I’d like to recall. Always reassuring to brand-new homeowners of a very old fixer-upper. Over the years, Ronnie would often call on me to write up something in this column. His aim was to highlight that person he called about. Now friend, it’s your turn for mention here. You will be missed. Your kindness over the years is never to be forgotten. Sympathy to your wonderful father Allen and your beloved daughter Lori. Rest in peace.