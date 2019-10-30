I like to call John Goodman a Renaissance man.
The active community member does more in one day than most can think of doing in a week. Goodman has been a tractor driver in chief in recent weeks during all the fall festive fun at Clark’s Elioak Farm. Loads of kids and families have had fun bumping through the fields with John at the wheel.
Always loaded with stories of Howard County’s good old days, Goodman was recently recalling the soon-to-be closed mill in Oella, which in its heyday used to send dozens of donuts up to the kids at Ellicott City Elementary during the Halloween season.
That memory served to bring up another recollection from Goodman of a long-gone bakery on Main Street in historic Ellicott City called the Patty Cake bakery.
Goodman grew up near Manor Lane and recalls a huge turkey farm where he helped out as a youngster. I’ve yet to meet another person so passionate and knowledgeable about the old days in Howard County. What a treat to hear his tales.
Mark your calendar for Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., when Saint James United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Holiday Bazaar and Flea Market. Saint James is at 12470 Old Frederick Road in Marriottsville. Holiday decorations, tasty treats, baked goods, hot breakfast and lunch, and craft vendors galore. The Camp Hope Christmas Room is always a favorite with gently used holiday and household items.
Similarly, the Bazaar of Churches is set for Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lisbon Fire Hall, 1330 Woodbine Road. Candy, crafts, cheese balls, baked goods, raffles and more.
Come out to the Howard County Fairgrounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Howard County Crafts Spectacular. This craft show features over 250 artists and craftspeople. Magic shows will be presented at 11 a.m and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ornaments, home decor, quilts, jewelry and holiday decorations galore.
More shopping opportunities for the community at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship: The bargain hunters frenzy of the Tot Swap Consignment Sale is in place on Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No admission fee to this kids sale which features more than 300 vendors. Interested? Go to the website at totswap.net for all the details.
A must for holiday shopping is what the organizers of the Maryland Alpacas and Fleece Festival call a fun-filled family festival. "Give luxury. Give Alpaca " is the standard refrain from these artisans. Alpaca garments, fleece items, yarns, batting and more will be on display and on sale during the show and festival at the Howard County fairgrounds, Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fiber artists, spinners, weavers, knitters and craft artisans will be on hand to describe their works. Live alpacas for the little kids to enjoy as well. Organizers do remind folks to “leave your dogs at home.” Need more information on this colorful event? Go to the marylandalpacas.org . or emailf estival@marylandalpacas.org
Time to turn the clock back Sunday. Darker early evenings and the promise of warm weather again in seven months time. Bundle up.
And finally, condolences to the family of Ronald VanSant who died on Oct. 16. When we moved to West Friendship in 1975, one of the first service persons who showed up to fix a multitude of leaking pinhole pipes was Ronnie VanSant. As a life member of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Saint James United Methodist Church, VanSant was known to many in the community.
Affable, kind, clever and a top-notch plumber, VanSant became an immediate part of our life in West Friendship. He visited our place as a plumber more than I’d like to recall. Always reassuring to brand-new homeowners of a very old fixer-upper. Over the years, Ronnie would often call on me to write up something in this column. His aim was to highlight that person he called about. Now friend, it’s your turn for mention here. You will be missed. Your kindness over the years is never to be forgotten. Sympathy to your wonderful father Allen and your beloved daughter Lori. Rest in peace.