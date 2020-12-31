After a year of challenges, here’s to the future | NORTH LAUREL/SAVAGE

While we did not gather for local events this year, Carroll Baldwin Hall was still a busy place. The windows were decorated by Savage residents . The pine wood floors in the hall were replaced this year and many of the old pieces are for sale; perfect for home and craft projects but not usable for flooring. Nails have been removed from the boards and are also for sale. Pieces range from 4 to 10 feet long and approximately ¾ to 2½ inches wide. The cost is $1 per linear foot but there is a discount for community residents. Email manager@carrollbaldwinhall.org to make an appointment to select your pieces and be prepared to pay with exact cash or check. Owning a piece of local history and finding the perfect way to repurpose it is an exciting prospect and you may want to take advantage of it.