After a year of challenges, here’s to the future | NORTH LAUREL/SAVAGE

I am quite sure we can all agree that 2020 has been a year like no other, with so much uncertainty and so many changes in the way we live.
I would never have expected to start a new school year in my living room. I am used to welcoming kindergartners to the actual classroom every year, where I get to smile with them every day.
I have spent 72 school days with 20 children. I have been lucky enough to meet many of them, but only for a short moment while they sat in their cars in the school parking lot to pick up materials. Teaching them to read, write, count and add, as well as encouraging them to be curious about their world, respectful and kind, is different online. My students have risen to this challenge and I am grateful for them and their families. I definitely feel like this group of students is an extension of my family and I enjoy every single day with them. My hope for 2021 is to return to the classroom where my students can meet each other and make friends.
Like my colleagues, I know teachers everywhere are working more hours than ever in order to make school enjoyable and worthwhile.
Reservoir High School has continued with clubs and organizations to keep students connected. A few clubs that meet include Best Buddies, the Red Cross Club, It’s Academic, Leadership U, and the Gator Speech and Debate Team. The yearbook staff continues to prepare a book full of memories from this unusual school year, asking students to participate and send in photos from virtual spirit weeks which included class color day, pajama day and favorite sports teams. Students also sent in baby pictures, photos with their pets, Thanksgiving pictures and photos from the recent snow event.
One tradition my family was able to keep this year was our drive around town to enjoy local holiday lights. We rode through neighborhoods in North Laurel and Savage enjoying elegant white lights, festive patterns of red and green, whimsical blow-ups and twinkling and traditional colored lights. We agreed that the lights and decorations this year were phenomenal. The effort that people devote to their holiday displays is to be commended. We enjoyed the blow-up minion and the lights shaped like a tree on Robinson Boulevard. As always the Bollman Bridge in Savage is beautiful.
While we did not gather for local events this year, Carroll Baldwin Hall was still a busy place. The windows were decorated by Savage residents . The pine wood floors in the hall were replaced this year and many of the old pieces are for sale; perfect for home and craft projects but not usable for flooring. Nails have been removed from the boards and are also for sale. Pieces range from 4 to 10 feet long and approximately ¾ to 2½ inches wide. The cost is $1 per linear foot but there is a discount for community residents. Email manager@carrollbaldwinhall.org to make an appointment to select your pieces and be prepared to pay with exact cash or check. Owning a piece of local history and finding the perfect way to repurpose it is an exciting prospect and you may want to take advantage of it.