The varsity and junior varsity teams at Reservoir High School recently spread some holiday cheer.
They joined a local company, Axis Sports Performance Training, in its toy drive for Toys for Tots. The goal was for the baseball players to raise enough money to purchase two bikes for the organization.
Varsity coach Adam Leader was thrilled with the response from his players and coaches because they all contributed enough money to purchase and donate five bikes. Leader told me that when he went to the store to buy the bikes, other customers asked him why he was getting so many bikes at one time. He explained his team’s donations and customers were so impressed.
“It was an awesome feeling” for the players and me, Leader said. Leader works hard to build a team of talented players, but he also wants to instill the attitude that giving back to a community that supports them is very important. That is the true holiday spirit.
Now is the time to look ahead to January and to make plans to attend Reservoir High School’s Boosters Basket Bingo. Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pallotti High School, 113 St. Mary’s Place, games will start at 7 p.m.
The Boosters Organization is dedicated to raising money for the athletic programs and clubs at Reservoir. On bingo night, ticket holders will have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including gift cards, sports memorabilia, jewelry and more. This year, a delicious buffet has been added. The event is for ages 21 and older. To purchase tickets, go to campscui.active.com.
My husband and I go every year and meet many neighbors and friends there. You will want to get your tickets early because it promises to be a fun-filled event.
Donations are welcome for the silent auction or drop-in raffle. If you can contribute, contact Julie_frisvold@hcpss.org or drop the items off in the main office of Reservoir High School to the attention of Julie Frisvold. All items are welcome, including gift cards or certificates for stores, restaurants or services. New electronics, sporting tickets, theme park tickets vacation rentals, gift baskets are also appreciated.
I hope you and your family are finding wonderful ways to celebrate the holidays.
One unusual option is a Holiday Origami workshop to be held on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. The instructor will help you give your tree a personal touch with some festive handmade origami art. Tickets are on sale for $20 which includes materials. Go to eventbrite.com to register. Class will be held in The Historic Savage Mill at 3 Gear Studios. To learn more about the venue, go to 3geargames.com.
Another holiday option open to all is the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Carroll Baldwin Hall at 9035 Baltimore St. in Savage. Hosted by the Savage Community Association and the Carroll Baldwin Hall, the celebration is planned to start at 7 p.m. and last until midnight with the ringing in of 2020.
Happy holidays!