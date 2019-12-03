Happy holidays. This busy time of year is full of activities for everyone.
Savage Mill will kick off the season on Saturday, Dec. 7, with free pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., shopping and live music. The Mill will be all decked out for the holidays and special deals will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The family fun will continue into the evening with caroling by the Girl Scouts at 5:30 p.m. and the lighting of the historic Bollman Bridge at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks. At 6:15 p.m., the Hammond High School band will perform on the Baldwin Common and Santa will arrive by firetruck to light the community tree.
Afterward, guests are invited inside the Carroll Baldwin Hall for hot beverages and home-baked cookies. Entertainment will be provided by the Patuxent Valley Music Department. This special day ends with a drawing for a free five-hour rental of the Carroll Baldwin Hall. It is an event not to be missed.
After all of the hustle of the holiday season, you will want to take some time to enjoy the beauty of the local paths and trails in the Savage area.
Finish 2019 with the Freestate Happy Wanderers at its walk events on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Walks will start and finish at the Savage United Methodist Church on the corner of Foundry and Baltimore streets in Savage. The walks will feature four 5K trail loops for walkers to enjoy each day. The trails are on paved paths and natural wooded areas in and near the Savage Mill Historic District and Savage Park. Food, beverages and water will be available at the start and finish. Water and hard candy will be available at the checkpoint both days.
Participants will start between 8:30 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m. Prizes will be available for the children. You are encouraged to bring a can of nonperishable food for the local food pantry or an article of warm clothing that will be donated to a local charity. There is a walking fee of $3 for adults. Kids walk for free. For more information, you can email Linda Hassell at wahasse1798@verizon.net or call 410-437-2164. Check out the website at mdvolks.org/freestate.
The events are sanctioned by the Maryland Volkssport Association and the American Volkssport Association, a member of the International Federation of Popular Sports.
The Savage Historical Society will not meet as previously scheduled in December. The next meeting will be Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Faith and Ministry Center on Baltimore Street. in Savage. Virginia Fisher Grimes will present “Early School Days.” Questions can be directed to Helen Rushing, secretary, at 301-725-1241.