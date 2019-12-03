Finish 2019 with the Freestate Happy Wanderers at its walk events on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Walks will start and finish at the Savage United Methodist Church on the corner of Foundry and Baltimore streets in Savage. The walks will feature four 5K trail loops for walkers to enjoy each day. The trails are on paved paths and natural wooded areas in and near the Savage Mill Historic District and Savage Park. Food, beverages and water will be available at the start and finish. Water and hard candy will be available at the checkpoint both days.