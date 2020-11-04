Coronavirus pandemic aside, Halloween spirit unites neighbors | North Laurel/Savage

Some unexpected togetherness and fun has been the highlight for many in the Cardinal Forest neighborhood this fall.
In the week leading up to Halloween, neighbors “booed” families in secret, leaving bags full of treats on porches and doorsteps. Trick or treat was expected to be a low-key evening, but as the day unfolded, yards were decorated with jack-o’-lan·terns, inflatables and other decorations.
Late in the afternoon, tables were placed in driveways and covered with festive tablecloths, more decorations and bags of treats for children. Fire pits, chairs and warm drinks were included. Social distancing, masks and other COVID precautions were certainly in place. Small family groups of princesses, pirates, athletes, Ghostbusters, even a blow-up T-Rex walked the streets with masks on collecting prepackaged treats from friends and neighbors. It was a festive sight and everyone could agree that the best part was visiting with neighbors and getting to know the new families who had moved in over the past few months.
This neighborhood saw the cancellation of the traditional Independence Day parade and gathering back in the summer, so it was heartwarming to see everyone go the extra mile this fall to make Halloween safe and memorable.
I bet you didn’t know that our area is full of archaeological sites.
On Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., the Laurel Historical Society will present a webinar where attendees can learn about the county’s archaeological sites and ongoing excavations. Kelly Palich is the Howard County Living History and Heritage program coordinator and its archaeologist. She will lead the webinar by sharing what has been explored in these Howard County archaeological digs. Palich will also share how to volunteer with the Upper Patuxent Archaeology Group. This virtual program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register go to bit.ly/HowardCntyArchaeology.
The Archaeology of Howard County webinar is the second in a series of free webinars being sponsored by the Laurel Historical Society this fall. The third and final webinar will occur on Dec. 10. It will celebrate the holidays with a program titled “Early Victorian Christmas History and Traditions.”
Remember, the Laurel Historical Society and the Laurel Museum are currently closed, but the current exhibit and collection of materials are available to view online at laurelhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, contact info@laurelhistoricalsociety.org or 301-725-7975.