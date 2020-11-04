Coronavirus pandemic aside, Halloween spirit unites neighbors | North Laurel/Savage

Late in the afternoon, tables were placed in driveways and covered with festive tablecloths, more decorations and bags of treats for children. Fire pits, chairs and warm drinks were included. Social distancing, masks and other COVID precautions were certainly in place. Small family groups of princesses, pirates, athletes, Ghostbusters, even a blow-up T-Rex walked the streets with masks on collecting prepackaged treats from friends and neighbors. It was a festive sight and everyone could agree that the best part was visiting with neighbors and getting to know the new families who had moved in over the past few months.