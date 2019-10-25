Liston was born in on Sept. 26, 1918, and was raised on a West Virginia farm. She moved to Silver Spring and eventually to North Laurel, where she lives now. I also spoke with Wendy Glover who is one of Liston’s proud daughters. She told me that her mother raised six children and currently has 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 14 great–great-grandchildren. One of those grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Bradley, share a birthday with Liston, so it makes the day especially wonderful.