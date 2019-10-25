Glenna Liston has lived an incredibly full life and, recently, over 40 family and friends gathered to celebrate her 101st birthday.
Her friend, Jean Maliuat, called to tell me Liston remains active and enjoys embroidery, crocheting and making homemade breads and rolls.
Liston was born in on Sept. 26, 1918, and was raised on a West Virginia farm. She moved to Silver Spring and eventually to North Laurel, where she lives now. I also spoke with Wendy Glover who is one of Liston’s proud daughters. She told me that her mother raised six children and currently has 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 14 great–great-grandchildren. One of those grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Bradley, share a birthday with Liston, so it makes the day especially wonderful.
Liston has proudly made a baby quilt for every one of those grandchildren. I am sure those beautiful blankets will become special keepsakes for the family. The highlight of the birthday party was when Glover’s son-in-law, a D.C. firefighter, played “Happy Birthday” on the bagpipes. Happy Birthday, Glenna!
Local families are invited to an important meeting of the Savage Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Murray Hill Middle School. Dennis Smith, the acting president of the club, explained that “parents are the heart of the organization,” and, in the rebuilding stage, the club needs volunteers to help expand the offerings and excitement for all of our children.
Board positions that are open include president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and recreational baseball commissioner. The treasurer position requires year-round support for all sports, so the club is offering one free registration for a child in any recreational sport, with the exception of travel sports.
General volunteers are also needed to help with periodic community events, where the Savage Boys and Girls Club hosts a table to increase awareness, registrations and engagement.
The meeting will include elections for board members, a financial review and a discussion of goals. This is a great opportunity to share ideas, needs and wants regarding the future of the club and what it might offer the community. If you have questions, would like more information, or are interested in a board position, send an email to info@savagebgc.org.