If ghosts aren’t your thing, you may be interested in Puppies and Pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A scavenger hunt for kids and pumpkin decorating is planned until 1 p.m. The puppy parade and costume contest are from 1 to 3 p.m. Raising K-9 will demonstrate obedience training as well. All proceeds from the event support the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Get tickets at savagemill.com.