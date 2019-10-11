We all know Savage Mill as the historic complex of buildings with over 175,000 square feet of antique centers, home furnishing stores, craft galleries, artist studios, specialty shops, restaurants and banquet facilities. There is quite a history surrounding this space. According to savagemill.com, the space was originally used as a textile mill.
“In 1820, Amos Williams and his three brothers borrowed $20,000 from their friend John Savage to start a textile weaving business on the banks of the Little Patuxent River. The water from the river flowed over a huge 30 foot water wheel which powered the machines that wove the cloth. They named the business Savage Mill after their generous friend. It functioned as a working textile Mill from 1822 to 1947.”
This time of year, the history of the mill comes alive with ghost tours showing off Savage Mill’s haunted history. Get your tickets at historicsavagemill.ticketspice.com.
If ghosts aren’t your thing, you may be interested in Puppies and Pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A scavenger hunt for kids and pumpkin decorating is planned until 1 p.m. The puppy parade and costume contest are from 1 to 3 p.m. Raising K-9 will demonstrate obedience training as well. All proceeds from the event support the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Get tickets at savagemill.com.
Local high school students are invited to volunteer at a new event sponsored by the Howard County Department on Aging and Independence. On Saturday, Oct. 19, “Master Aging: Engage, Educate and Inspire” will be held at Howard Community College. The day will be filled with entertainment, seminars and exhibits.
If you know a high school student who can help with various tasks throughout the day, go to hocovolunteer.org to register. Click on “Master Aging” at the top of the website under Today’s Hot Opportunities and volunteer to schedule a position and time. Questions can be directed to Darlene Vaselaros at 410-313-5951.
Elaine Cole Tracy will be the presenter at the next meeting of the Savage Historical Society. She will discuss the topic “Days Remembered Through My 26 Years in Savage” at the Faith and Ministry Center on 9032 Baltimore St. in Savage. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.
This time of year, the Reservoir High School PTSA partners with families to help those in need. Food baskets will be assembled on Nov. 7. Sports teams and clubs have already made donations, but store gift cards are still needed. Donations can be dropped off at Student Services.
New and gently used coats, scarves, hats and gloves are also being collected until Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Student Services. Search your closets and bring your donations anytime in the next few weeks.