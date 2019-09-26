Don’t miss farmers market at Maple Lawn

There is still about a month to go, but you don’t want to miss the Maple Lawn Farmers Market.
The market will run through the first weekend in November. It is tucked behind an office building in the Maple Lawn business district, but you can find baked goods, fresh produce, applesauce cake in a jar, delicious homemade pretzel bread and English muffin bread, homemade beef jerky, jewelry and even whiskey. I highly recommend the pretzel bread by Buck’s Dough Bakery.
Young entrepreneurs were invited to set up tables when I visited. They sold small paintings, baked goods and homemade dog treats. Of course, I had to buy some of those for my beagles.
Does your tween want to add to their cool school wardrobe?
TyeDye Lite will help them.
It’s a class for children at the Savage Branch library on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants will use Sharpies to create a unique T-shirt without the typical mess that goes into tie-dying. All supplies are included, even the T-shirt, so sign your elementary and middle school children up now by going to the Howard County Library System website at hclibrary.org.
Another perfect activity for kids is the National Youth Science Day. On Saturday, Oct. 5, students ages 8 to 14 are invited to the Savage Branch library from 10 a.m. to noon for the 4-H National Youth Science Day. This is a program that provides access to science, technology, engineering and math activities. Kids in all 50 states and other countries will be encouraged to participate in local hands-on STEM challenge activities throughout October.
The event at Savage, called Game Changes Challenge, will be led by 4-H instructors who will help elementary and middle school students learn how to use computer science to create games, solve problems and engage in other topics of interest to them. According to a press release by the Howard County Library System, “The Game Changers Challenge was developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service. This hands-on experience includes a computer-based activity on Google’s CS First platform, as well as two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles.”
If you and your child would rather be outside on Oct. 5, consider helping the community at the Fall Clean Up Day at the Savage Cemetery. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers are needed to spruce this historic landmark. Coffee, doughnuts, water and hot dogs will be served. You are encouraged to watch the Facebook page at facebook.com/savagecemeterycompany for any updates. Email savagecemeteryco@gmail.com with any questions.