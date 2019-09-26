Don’t miss farmers market at Maple Lawn

The event at Savage, called Game Changes Challenge, will be led by 4-H instructors who will help elementary and middle school students learn how to use computer science to create games, solve problems and engage in other topics of interest to them. According to a press release by the Howard County Library System, “The Game Changers Challenge was developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service. This hands-on experience includes a computer-based activity on Google’s CS First platform, as well as two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles.”