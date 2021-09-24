Savage 7K Run and One-Mile Historic Walk returns in person to benefit Carroll Baldwin Hall | NORTH LAUREL/SAVAGE

Just like so many events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Savage 7K Run was held virtually last year. While the spirit of the event was kept alive, it just wasn’t the same as having people gather for the event.
This year, the Savage 7K Run and One-Mile Historic Walk are returning to the streets Oct. 17 to benefit the Carroll Baldwin Hall. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the hall and winds through Savage Park, the Patuxent Branch Trail and the streets of Savage.
In the past, proceeds have been put toward repairs on the exterior of the hall, improvements to access for disabled persons and replacing the wood floors. This year’s proceeds will go toward replacing the hall’s stage curtains.
The cost for participants is $31 per person, or $35 if registering by mail or at packet pickup. Overall male and female winners of the 7K will receive $50 gift cards to Feet First Sports, with second-place male and female finishers receiving $25 gift cards. The top two males and females in each age bracket will also receive prizes. For more details and to register, go to bullseyerunning.com.
Race organizers are also looking for volunteers and event sponsors. If you are interested, contact the organizers at savage7@carrollbaldwinhall.org or 240-554-7477.
This year’s event is particularly special because it marks the beginning of the 100th year for the hall, which was originally built in 1922 “for the welfare and happiness of the whole community” according to the website, carrollbaldwinhall.org. This historic landmark continues to be a center of activity in Savage and hosts social, educational and recreational activities just as it has for the past century.
Celebrations leading up to the 100th anniversary of the hall in the fall of 2022 continue into December, when the hall will partner with the Pasadena Theatre Company to host performances of an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” Mark your calendars for Dec. 2 through 12, when the production takes to the stage. More information can be found at carrolbaldwinhall.org or the Facebook page.
Exciting work is happening at the hall because the stage will return to its original intended use, hall manager Norma Broadwater said. “We’re painting it a dark color to improve functionality and are working on lighting and sound improvements as well.”
Glenna Listen, longtime resident of North Laurel, turns 103 on Sept. 26. Jean Maliuat and other friends and neighbors in her Lilac Park neighborhood wish her the happiest of birthdays.
