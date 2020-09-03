Fond farewells for West Laurel Wahoos swim team | North Laurel/Savage

Belle Perez joined the West Laurel Wahoos in 2011. Being on the team taught her how to swim and she had so much fun doing it. Some of her favorite times were Friday morning fun practices with doughnuts afterward, when the coach shaved his head in the name of team spirit and enjoying the traditional walking taco during a meet. Belle’s mother, Dawn Perez, said, “there are so many wonderful memories, too many to name, but Belle will always look back and cherish her summers on the team.”