Successful swim season for departing seniors | NORTH LAUREL/SAVAGE

North Laurel senior swimmers had a successful summer at our local pools.
Tom Diggins has been a West Laurel Wahoo since he was 8 years old. His mother, Maria Spezio, said, “He has so many fond memories of West Laurel and can remember every race he has won. Tom has really enjoyed the entire experience over the years and has been so grateful to have the opportunity to be on a team where he could improve his swimming and be supported by so many wonderful teammates and coaches.”
Diggins was an assistant coach for the younger swim team members this summer and was proud to watch them make so many fantastic improvements. His plans for the fall include attending Howard Community College.
Lucy Buda has been on the West Laurel Wahoo swim team since she was 7 years old. She has also been a member of the Maryland Suburban Swim Club. According to her parents, Susan and Gary Buda, “Swimming has been a great experience for Lucy, and she has made great friendships” through her swim teams.
Buda graduated from Reservoir High School in 2020 and attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute last year. She will be returning as a sophomore in the fall, majoring in mechanical engineering with a concentration in fire protection engineering. Buda will continue her swim career as a member of the school’s swim team.
Landon Ruano’s parents, Jorge and Claudia Ruano, describe him as “a young man who likes to stay busy all the time.” Ruano tried a few sports like soccer, tennis and taekwondo. He even earned a black belt a few years ago.
The Ruanos decided their son should pursue another sport, so he joined the West Laurel Swim Team in 2014 and his “entire family has enjoyed his meets for eight years.” A recent graduate of College Park Academy, Ruano is headed to Towson University in the fall to major in chemistry. Ruano said he will “miss everyone and keep good memories of the West Laurel swim team.”
Schools in Howard County are set to start on Aug. 30. Students will be in school five days a week and will be required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. So, while you are shopping for school supplies, remember to pick up a few extra masks, too.
My daughter enjoyed a fascinating trip to the Caribbean this summer, learning to sail and scuba dive. If you had an exciting adventure this summer, I would love to hear about it and share the news with our community. Email me at cmhyder21@gmail.com.