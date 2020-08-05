At Emmanuel Methodist Church, there are signs of hope | North Laurel/Savage

We all know we are spending more time at home these days and home projects are on the rise. My sister and I talk often about our yards and gardens. Recently, she told me about a bees’ nest in the dirt of a huge planter she has had for years with a beautiful geranium in it. It prompted a discussion of the importance of bees in nature. Coincidentally, I just learned about the Backyard Bumble Bee Count. Families all over the country are invited to join in on this citizen science project. According to the very informative website backyardbbcount.wixsite.com/bumblebeecount, “each sighting and count submitted during the Backyard Bumble Bee Count helps researchers learn more about how bumble bees are doing and how to protect them and the environment we share.”