At Emmanuel Methodist Church, there are signs of hope | North Laurel/Savage

I stopped by Emmanuel Methodist Church on Scaggsville Road recently because I was so impressed by its large signs out front. Seeing the brightly painted signs lifted my spirits, and I am quite certain that is exactly the intent of having them placed in the parking lot where so many of us can see them when we walk or drive by.
The signs encouraged me to visit the church’s website where I found the tab Emmanuel To Go. I must tell you how impressed I was with the wide variety of articles for parents and activities and videos for children. Teachers from the preschool program read stories. One teacher tells about the wide variety of pets in her home including dogs, birds, a sugar glider and even some cockroaches. There is a science lesson about polymer balls. There is a printable COVID-19 Time Capsule for Families. Look for all of these and more at eumclaurel.org/emmanuel-to-go.
We all know we are spending more time at home these days and home projects are on the rise. My sister and I talk often about our yards and gardens. Recently, she told me about a bees’ nest in the dirt of a huge planter she has had for years with a beautiful geranium in it. It prompted a discussion of the importance of bees in nature. Coincidentally, I just learned about the Backyard Bumble Bee Count. Families all over the country are invited to join in on this citizen science project. According to the very informative website backyardbbcount.wixsite.com/bumblebeecount, “each sighting and count submitted during the Backyard Bumble Bee Count helps researchers learn more about how bumble bees are doing and how to protect them and the environment we share.”
The count ended Sunday, and the friends and neighbors in the Cardinal Forest neighborhood joined in on this national science project. Perhaps you can participate next summer.
If you are looking for an excellent family movie that explains the importance of bees, check out “The Bee Movie” produced by DreamWorks Animation. Thanks to my sister for the recommendation.
Do you miss bingo? Unfortunately, we will have to skip it for a few more months. All bingo events for the rest of the year at the Savage Volunteer Fire Company are to be considered canceled until further notice. As the pandemic evolves, any decisions regarding future events will be communicated as necessary.