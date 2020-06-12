North Laurel/Savage: Hammond Park Pool holds out hope for the summer

As we move into summer, many events continue to be canceled, postponed or altered in some way. The Hammond Park Pool was not able to open on Memorial Day weekend like it traditionally does. However, it has been keeping everyone updated through Facebook and recently posted a thoughtful message to its members on YouTube. To see it, go to youtube.com/watch?v=6jrFACfiq18.
Pool traditions — including food truck nights, book clubs, a crab feast, an active swim team and doggie dip day — will hopefully return this summer.
In my last column, I invited you to tell me about your family and friends who, unfortunately, have missed a special event in the past few weeks.
Maxine Hammond’s family is finding a lot of new ways to celebrate memorable times. Her niece Brittany Hammond had planned an unforgettable trip to Jamaica, which was canceled. She celebrated her 18th birthday on March 18.
Hammond’s mom, Anne, also celebrated her birthday under stay-at-home orders on March 23. Son Shahn celebrated on April 12. Chastity Robinson, Hammond’s sister, celebrated on May 17. Hammond’s other son, Anthony Crowe, celebrated on May 19. Happy birthday to each of you. I am sure you found extraordinary ways to celebrate.
Hammond has a niece she is especially proud of because of her recent accomplishments. Elaysia Dorsey was the class president of Potomac High School and a member of the National Honor Society for academics and dance. Like other high school graduates, she has missed her prom and graduation ceremony. She still has much to look forward to because she will be attending Alabama State University in the fall as a fine arts major. Congratulations Elaysia.
Recently, I was engaged in a conversation that started like this: “One thing I will continue to do once the shut down is over is ...”
Many different ideas were shared among the group I was visiting. Ideas included: continue to go for a walk or a run every day; keep doing puzzles; read more good books; visit places I would not normally get to see virtually; join seminars; enjoy time in my backyard; and use the outdoors as a classroom.
How about you? How would you answer that question? Send me your thoughts so I can share them in my next column.