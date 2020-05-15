North Laurel/Savage: Keeping perspective in a time of disappointment

My daughter and I walk our three beagles often and on a recent walk, we noticed many beautifully painted rocks along our neighborhood sidewalks and among the trees. The first one we discovered was tucked in the notch at the bottom of a tree at the end of our driveway. I wish I knew the creative person who brought us a little bit of happiness that day. I have since taken that rock and now it sits on my front porch as a reminder of the simple, thoughtful way someone wanted to bring a little joy to others during this time.