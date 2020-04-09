North Laurel/Savage: Recognizing Reservoir’s Macayla Allen, the lone senior on the school’s softball team

I am sure I am like you when I say that I miss my normal routine more than I expected. Getting up before the sun doesn’t seem so daunting anymore. I yearn for days filled with 20 smiling students who are excited to read, write and be with their friends. My family is missing college baseball and indoor swimming. I am sure we will come out on the other side of this pandemic and look back on the lessons this time of social distancing taught us.