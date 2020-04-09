North Laurel/Savage: Recognizing Reservoir’s Macayla Allen, the lone senior on the school’s softball team

In my last article, I wrote about senior athletes who are missing their spring season. Coach Julie Frisvold told me about the only senior on the Reservoir High School softball team, Macayla Allen.
Frisvold described the four-year starter as “team mom” because the team is very young this year.
“Over her four years on the team, she has been an awesome team player and source of positive energy for the program,” according to Frisvold. Allen will study education at Towson University in the fall.
Every day has new information intended to keep us safe and healthy. My family is keeping busy with painting projects, yard work, board games, jigsaw puzzles, long walks and checking on family. We even enjoyed a Yahtzee game together through Zoom.
In a week, I need to be prepared to teach kindergartners through distance learning, so I am becoming familiar with every online learning and conferencing platform imaginable.
I am sure I am like you when I say that I miss my normal routine more than I expected. Getting up before the sun doesn’t seem so daunting anymore. I yearn for days filled with 20 smiling students who are excited to read, write and be with their friends. My family is missing college baseball and indoor swimming. I am sure we will come out on the other side of this pandemic and look back on the lessons this time of social distancing taught us.
By now, you know that schools are scheduled to remain closed until April 24. Schools have been communicating with students and families about what to expect for distance learning. Elementary students will now begin teacher-led online schooling April 20, a week sooner than expected. High schoolers are set to begin their classes Tuesday.
If you would like to see Howard County’s plans for Continuity of Learning, go to hcpss.org/health/coronavirus/continuity-learning. Information on the county website also includes how to get “Grab-N-Go” meals. Go to news.hcpss.org/news.
Locally, Laurel Woods Elementary and Bethel Christian Academy in Savage are providing meal services. However, there will be no meal service on Friday or Monday. Meals for those days will be distributed on Thursday.
High schools are in discussion about how to honor and celebrate seniors who are missing many exciting milestone events this spring.
Maggie Blackwell, of North Laurel, has taken on an important project and you can help.
Laurel Hospital is set to reopen April 20 with 135 beds and will be treating COVID-19 patients and at least 200 masks are needed. Blackwell is working to make masks and you can help, too. Go to umms.org for directions.
It was suggested that two different patterns or colors of fabric be used so the person wearing the mask can distinguish between the side that touches the mouth and the side that faces out.
Lisa Whetzel, from North Laurel, is a nurse currently training to work at the Laurel Hospital with patients and she deserves our ultimate admiration and thanks for her selfless work.
If you would like a no-sew version of a cloth mask for yourself and your family, go to youtube.com.