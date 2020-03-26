Recognizing some of the senior athletes in Howard County who won’t get to play this spring

It certainly is a different time than when I wrote my last article two weeks ago. Much of what I have written about lately has been postponed, but make sure to call or email the contact for the activity you were planning to attend.
I would love to know how you have been spending your time during these days of uncertainty. Send me an email with photos and details so I can share with our neighbors. My house has a teenager and a college student who is now preparing to finish his semester online. We have done lots of yardwork and household chores. Our basement is newly painted, thanks to the kids and my husband. Plans are in the works for some dining room and living room upgrades, too. I even got my teenager to play Scrabble with me: Lucky me.
I know there are many disappointed athletes and actors out there who had their seasons and musicals cut abruptly short or canceled altogether. So, I have been in touch with many coaches and directors because I want to be sure our seniors get recognized.
The first person I heard from was my friend Adam Leader, baseball coach at Reservoir HIgh School.
In an email, he said, “My heart goes out to all seniors. We have eight seniors this year. All would have contributed to our team. They have worked so hard since September preparing for this season. They have been leaders, motivators, tutors and family. They help other players and support each other. Whether they get to play this year or not, they have become amazing young men who will do amazing things in their lives. I am so proud of them and I am honored to be their coach.”
Seniors deserving special recognition are infielder Owen Bailey, infielder and starting pitcher Bradley Davidson, pitcher and outfielder Nick Helmick, first baseman and pitcher EJ Sweet, and catcher Roger Thibaudeau.
Three seniors will continue their baseball careers in college. Daniel Elliott, a shortstop and pitcher, has his sights set on Christopher Newport University. Catcher Ryan Green is headed to Wilson College. JM Musser will continue to pitch and play in the outfield at Elizabethtown College.
Leader assured me that these players will not leave Reservoir without having a celebration to honor them and thank them for their dedication to the baseball program at Reservoir.
Phil Rogers, track and field coach at Reservoir, is honoring a large group of seniors who are record holders and have varied college plans.
Jalen Jasmin is the county champion in 55-meter dash and long jump. He qualified for the New Balance Indoor National Meet with a jump of 23 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, which became a new school and Howard County record. Jasmin will continue his college track and field career at Delaware State University.
Team Captain Samson Agbayewa has been one of the best sprinters in Reservoir history, holding a top four mark in each of his events: 55m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 4x100 relay and 4x200m relay. He was second in the 55-meter dash at the Howard County Championships. He will attend Mount Saint Mary’s, where he will continue his track career.
Another team captain, Elliott Pochettino, has “always put his teammates first and foremost” according to Rogers. He has shown dramatic improvement this season across the board, improving times in all his events, including lowering his two-mile run time to 10:52, and an eight-second improvement in the 800-meter run to 2:10. Pochettino helped in his 4x800 relay team qualify for states by finishing second in the county. With a 4.4 grade-point average he plans to attend Villanova University in the fall.
Asha Taitt, county champion in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 6.25 inches, is the new school record holder. Her jump is also the Howard County Championships meet record. She plans to attend North Carolina Central, where she will continue her track career.
Kimayah Faye is the county champion in the triple jump and plans to attend Norfolk State, where she will continue her track career. She also placed second in the 55-meter hurdles at the county and regional championships.
Adaobi Tabugbo was county and two–time state champion in the 55-meter hurdles. Her time of 8.13 is the school record. Tabugbo was also a member of the girls state championship 4x200m relay team. She maintains a 4.1 GPA and is currently undecided about college but has offers to attend the Naval Academy, UMBC, University of Maryland and a number of other schools.
Each and every one of these seniors deserves congratulations and praise for their academic and athletic accomplishments.