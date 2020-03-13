Getting pretty, polished and ready for prom at Atholton High School

Editor’s note: The events listed here may not reflect cancellations caused by coronavirus fears because many of our community columns are written days in advance of their publication dates. Please check with the event organizer or venue for updated event status.
Spring is upon us and that means high school proms are coming. The seventh annual Pretty and Polished Affair at Atholton High School will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Promgoers have the opportunity to find the perfect prom dress and accessories for free. Alterations and suggestions for hair and makeup will also be given. Come for the refreshments and other giveaways too. More information can be found at eventbrite.com.
The Savage Historical Society continues monthly meetings at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Faith and Ministry Center in Savage. The meeting is free and open to all. You are encouraged to bring an item you cherish that could represent where you are from especially if Savage is your hometown. For more information, call Helen Rushing at 301-725-1241 or 301-805-0891.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 18, for the Children’s Discovery Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by the Howard County Early Childhood Advisory Council and Howard County Library System, the fair will be held at the North Laurel Community Center as a celebration of Howard County’s Month of the Young Child. Geared to children ages 3 to 5, the fair will feature free hands-on activities related to school readiness, including interactive games, crafts and stories. A dental van will be on-site for free dental screenings for children ages 2 to 12. Call 410–313-1940 or 410–313–7750 or email children@howardcountymd.gov for more information.
Reservoir High School students are invited to volunteer at the event to earn community service hours. If you can help, arrive at the community center by 9:15 a.m. and plan to stay until 1:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for students who live in the Laurel Woods’ community to serve and represent Reservoir High School.
Every year around this time, I get a call from a devoted volunteer for Relay For Life. Jean Maliuat leads the Howard Warriors team at the Relay For Life event in Laurel every year. Her website is set up and ready for donations. She will walk in the event raising money for the American Cancer Society on June 13 at McCullough Field at 8th and Montgomery streets. Go to her website at secure.acsevents.org to make a donation or to join her team.