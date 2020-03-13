Getting pretty, polished and ready for prom at Atholton High School

Every year around this time, I get a call from a devoted volunteer for Relay For Life. Jean Maliuat leads the Howard Warriors team at the Relay For Life event in Laurel every year. Her website is set up and ready for donations. She will walk in the event raising money for the American Cancer Society on June 13 at McCullough Field at 8th and Montgomery streets. Go to her website at secure.acsevents.org to make a donation or to join her team.