North Laurel/Savage: It’s showtime on local high school stages

Online ticketing for all high school theater performances is available at hcpss.booktix.com. I have written before that going to see a spring musical from one of these fine drama departments is one of the best ways to spend an evening. Performances are always beautifully done with dazzling costumes, lights and sets. You are sure to come away from a show with great respect for the amount of time, work and dedication put into each production by the students, instrumentalists, directors and volunteers. Put all of these performances on your calendar now.