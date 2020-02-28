North Laurel/Savage: It’s showtime on local high school stages

As I sit to type this article, it is 57 degrees outside and we haven’t seen one snowflake all winter long. It certainly feels more like spring, so it is the perfect time to tell you about the spring productions at our local high schools.
The Hammond High School drama club is set to perform “The Addams Family” on March 12 through March 14 at 7 p.m. A matinee performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on March 14. Tickets are $10 online and $13 at the door. The cast list includes Carlos O’Ryan as Gomez and Terra O’Rourke as Morticia. Wednesday will be played by Tori Kerry and Fester will be played by John White. Carter Jones performs as Lurch. The role of Pugsley will be shared by Avery Moe and Sydney Phillips. Chinaza Ezeh and Kayla Hendershot will share the role of Grandmama.
“The Little Mermaid” will be the spring musical at Reservoir High School and is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 20, 21, 27 and 28. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 22 and March 27. Online tickets sold in advance cost $12 and will be $14 at the door.
Donovan Downie and Angelo Harrington will share the lead role of Prince Eric, while Helena Barsotti and Faith Comising will share the other lead role of Ariel, the mermaid. Ariel’s father, King Triton, will be played by Caleb Dockendorf and Darryl Suber. Sebastian, the red crab, will be played by Isaiah Dunn. Brooke Miller and Nadeja Jackson have been cast as villain octopus Ursula.
Drama club students at Atholton High School have been rehearsing for their spring musical as well. “Hairspray” is the story of teenager Tracy Turnblad set in 1962 in Baltimore. Tracy’s dream is to dance on the famous “Corny Collins Show” but she needs to learn the perfect dance moves. Luckily some students help Tracy find her groove, while they spend time in detention together.
Show nights will be March 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. A performance on March 29 will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on performance days.
Online ticketing for all high school theater performances is available at hcpss.booktix.com. I have written before that going to see a spring musical from one of these fine drama departments is one of the best ways to spend an evening. Performances are always beautifully done with dazzling costumes, lights and sets. You are sure to come away from a show with great respect for the amount of time, work and dedication put into each production by the students, instrumentalists, directors and volunteers. Put all of these performances on your calendar now.
Congratulations to Benjamin Shipley, Hammond Middle School art teacher. He is one of six Howard County art educators selected by the Maryland Art Education Association to receive the Maryland District Award. The award irecognizes exemplary art educators at all levels for outstanding service and achievement. Shipley earned the Middle Level Art Educator Award for his dedication and professional attention to high-quality art education for students in grades six through eight.