Drop-in exercise at the North Laurel Community Center is one way — perfect for helping you in your weight loss and healthy lifestyle goals. On Mondays, basketball games for those 50 and older are scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon. If you are 16 and over, you can play basketball from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Badminton is played from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays for those 16 and older. Join in pickleball games on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Thursday evenings, from 5:30 until 7 p.m., are reserved for volleyball matches for families and those over 16. All games are self-officiated and for athletes of all ability levels, so I encourage you to try something new.