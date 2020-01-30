How are those New Year’s resolutions coming along? I hope to help you out with some ideas to get moving or to stretch your brain.
Drop-in exercise at the North Laurel Community Center is one way — perfect for helping you in your weight loss and healthy lifestyle goals. On Mondays, basketball games for those 50 and older are scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon. If you are 16 and over, you can play basketball from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Badminton is played from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays for those 16 and older. Join in pickleball games on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Thursday evenings, from 5:30 until 7 p.m., are reserved for volleyball matches for families and those over 16. All games are self-officiated and for athletes of all ability levels, so I encourage you to try something new.
If improving academics is in the plan for a middle schooler in your family, add the Homework Club to your calendar. It meets on Monday through Thursday afternoons, from 3 to 5 p.m. when school is in session at the Savage Branch library. Opportunities for homework, games and snacks are available. No registration is required, but students need a signed permission slip to participate. Slips may be picked up at the information desk at the library.
There will be more learning opportunities for children at Super STEAM Saturday on March 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the North Laurel Community Center. Hands-on robotics, LEGOs, experiments and other family friendly science, technology, art and math activities are planned. Preregistration is suggested. Call 410-313-0458 or go to apm.activecommunities.com.
If your plan for 2020 includes making Valentine’s Day memorable for someone special, the Mother-Son Dance at the North Laurel Community Center could be perfect. Mothers or other special adults and sons are invited to a fun-filled event with refreshments, a DJ, dancing, games, a souvenir photo and ice cream sundae bar. Preregistration is required by calling 410-313-0390. For more information, call 410-313-0458. The inclement weather date is Feb. 22.
Spring will be here before you know it, and your New Year’s resolution may be to get a green thumb or just make your thumb a little greener.
Come to the Savage Branch library on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. for a presentation by Master Gardener Paul Beares. “Getting Your Garden Ready for Spring” will provide guidance for both beginning and casual home gardeners. Tips on what gardening tasks to do in the spring, how best to do each task and when during the season to do them will be shared. Vegetable, perennial and native plant gardens will be discussed, along with design and ongoing care recommendations.
Registration for the presentation is through the Savage Branch online at hclibrary.org or with the library staff on 410-313-0760.