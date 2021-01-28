County libraries, Emmanuel Methodist Church offer intriguing programs | NORTH LAUREL/SAVAGE

You may be aware that February is American Heart Month. In honor of the monthly theme, the Howard County Library System is offering health and wellness courses. The first, titled “Love Your Heart,” will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday. Participants will learn about how the food you eat affects your heart. The focus will be on salt, fat, cholesterol and hypertension. Other courses offered this month include “Reduce Inflammation Naturally” and “Love Your Guts.”