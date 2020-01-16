I took a walk in my neighborhood recently and was drawn to a sign outside of Emmanuel Methodist Church. I think many of you will be interested.
The sign read “Good News from Sesame Street,” and I found myself reminiscing about my childhood days of laying on shaggy orange carpet watching Big Bird, Grover and Oscar the Grouch and the Count sing. I know the show recently celebrated 50 years and I still use many of their short videos in my own kindergarten classroom today.
So, I inquired a little more and discovered that each Sunday, until Feb. 23, sermons will be based on lessons learned from the popular children’s show. On the website eumclaurel.org, I read about how “Big Bird and Bert and Ernie, Grover and Oscar the Grouch and their human co-stars would teach you about letters and numbers and safety tips. But more than that, they would show you, by the characters they featured and the plot lines they put forward, a new way of seeing things on issues ranging from racial equality to how to love and respect your neighbors who practice different faiths.”
Sesame Street is a “show with a mission to transform the way children envision the world” and we could all use a few of those lessons every now and then. If you can’t get to Emmanuel Methodist Church on Sundays, you can listen to the “Good News from Sesame Street” by going to the website eumclaurel.org.
If you are planning a wedding, you will want to attend the Great Room at Historic Savage Mill Wedding Show on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 until 4 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with wedding professionals to discuss everything needed to plan a perfect wedding, including cakes, catering, photographers, DJs, dresses, venues, tuxedos and much more. There will be a wedding fashion show courtesy of Cherie Amour Bridal Resale, door prizes and a grand prize giveaway. This special event will be presented by Putting On The Ritz Catering.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. For tickets and information, go to PuttingontheRitz.com or call 301-725-4220 or The Great Room at 301-490-1668. Emails can be sent to info@puttingontheritz.com.
Too young for a wedding? Maybe sports are your thing, and the spring softball season is fast approaching.
Fun, fitness and team-building for teen girls is the mission for the softball teams of the Savage Boys and Girls Club. Girls participate in the Howard County Softball Alliance, which combines teams from Western Howard County, Elkridge Youth Organization, Columbia Softball League and AYRA Baseball and Softball.
The organization’s goal is to limit each team to 12 girls so register by the March 2 deadline to ensure your daughters, nieces or granddaughters a spot on a team. Registration can be done at savagebgc.org. Click on the registration tab. Savage Boy and Girls Club also offers need-based scholarships. If you have any questions please feel free to send an email to info@savagebgc.org.
The Savage Boys and Girls Club is also trying to get recreational baseball running again and is seeking a rec baseball commissioner to organize teams for the spring 2020 season. The plan is to start with just a few teams, so this is a great opportunity to get involved in rebuilding the future of rec baseball in Savage.
The commissioner will be asked to organize teams, assign coaches, players and umpires and ensure fields are secured for regular season and post-season play. For more information about this volunteer opportunity, go to savagebgc.org and click on the About tab. You can also email info@savagebgc.org or call Dennis O. Smith at 240-460-3494.
Friday Teen Movies are being shown at the Savage Branch library from 2:45 until 5 p.m. every Friday. Movies are rated PG-13 or lower and are appropriate for middle and high school students, ages 11 to 17. The Friends and Foundation of HCLS sponsors the movies and provide free popcorn. No registration is required.