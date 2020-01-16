So, I inquired a little more and discovered that each Sunday, until Feb. 23, sermons will be based on lessons learned from the popular children’s show. On the website eumclaurel.org, I read about how “Big Bird and Bert and Ernie, Grover and Oscar the Grouch and their human co-stars would teach you about letters and numbers and safety tips. But more than that, they would show you, by the characters they featured and the plot lines they put forward, a new way of seeing things on issues ranging from racial equality to how to love and respect your neighbors who practice different faiths.”