If you love to read and have a mug of beer of two, the Savage Branch of the Howard County Library is sponsoring the perfect opportunity for you. Books on Tap meets at the Hysteria Brewing Co. on Berger Road in Columbia every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p. m. No registration is required, but you will want to read “In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende prior to the book discussion on Jan. 8. “Radio Free Vermont: A Fable of Resistance” by Bill McKibben will be the focus of the meeting on Feb. 5.