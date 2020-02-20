Mostly Main: Ellicott City lets the good times roll for Mardi Gras

Let the good times roll! The historic district has the Mardi Gras spirit in a big way this year, with a daylong celebration planned for noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Mardi Gras on Main will feature goodies and specials all along Main Street, with free beads with purchases. Louisiana-style favorite dishes like shrimp gumbo and beignets at the Little Market; hurricanes, Sazeracs and a Cajun shrimp boil at the Manor Hill Tavern; and a Mardi Gras wine tasting at the Pure Wine Café.
End the day with Boogaloo at the Bin fun at the Wine Bin from 3 to 9 p.m. Inside a heated tent in the Bin’s parking lot will be a beer and wine garden featuring a zydeco band as well as local favorites. Gumbo, oysters, muffalettas, beignets, craft brews and hurricanes will be served.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 3685 Rogers Ave. is celebrating Mardi Gras with live music, jambalaya and king cake. The party runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $18 per person. In the spirit of Halloween in February, it is encouraging masks and costumes. To find out more, contact church@stpetersec.org.
On Friday, Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Turf Valley is holding its 40th Wedding Extravaganza featuring over 80 vendors. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Go to turfvalley.com for tickets.
The Howard County Historical Society is presenting the Early History of Rock N’ Roll with the Villagers: A Musical History Lesson on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Howard County History, 8238 Court Ave. Tickets are $5 for society members, $10 for nonmembers, and a cash bar will be available. Call 410-480-3250 for more information.
Also, the society is holding its membership meeting on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Miller Branch library from 1 to 3 p.m. The speaker is Liz Bobo, with “Reflections from the first woman elected county executive in Maryland.”
Sara Arditti, former owner of the Still Life Gallery in the historic district, tells me that a Made in Maryland expo is coming up at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offerings include clothing, food, beverages and crafts. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door and, as of this writing, there are still booths available to vendors. Go to madeinmarylandexpo.com for details.
The Bethany United Methodist Church, at 2875 Bethany Lane, is hosting confirmation classes for youth in the eighth grade and above. Classes will be held weekly, starting Sunday, Feb. 23, and include several field trips, a weekend retreat and mentoring. To register go to bethanyum.org.
On a bittersweet note, I see that the next Brush with History class with artist Wiley Purkey will be painting Twilight of the Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The Phoenix is scheduled to close in its current location on March 31. The class will be held at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station and the fee is $35. To register, go to apm.activecommunities.com.
Also at the Railroad Museum, a Rails and Tales preschool story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $3. To register, call 410-313-0419.
On Feb. 29, Banneker Park, at 300 Oella Ave., is holding A Late Winter Walk in the Woods at 1 p.m. for visitors ages 10 and older. Tickets are $2. Register at BannekerMuseum@BaltimoreCounty.gov.