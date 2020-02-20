Mostly Main: Ellicott City lets the good times roll for Mardi Gras

Sara Arditti, former owner of the Still Life Gallery in the historic district, tells me that a Made in Maryland expo is coming up at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offerings include clothing, food, beverages and crafts. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door and, as of this writing, there are still booths available to vendors. Go to madeinmarylandexpo.com for details.