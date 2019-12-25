Happy New Year!
It’s amazing that we are about to usher in our own Roaring Twenties. Several local venues are offering festivities for New Year’s Eve. If you haven’t yet reserved, now would be a good time to do so.
Alexandra’s Restaurant at Turf Valley is featuring dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. for $65 per person. To reserve, call 410-480-2400. Turf Valley Resort is also offering a night of music by Klassix, starting at 8:30 p.m. for $132.50 per person. Call 410-465-3000 for more information.
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant has a chef’s tasting menu available on New Year’s Eve, featuring scallops and filet mignon for $80. Call 410-465-4004 to reserve.
The Judge’s Bench is ready to party that night with free admission, noisemakers, beads and a free glass of champagne at midnight with music by Gary Maragos.
Leading up to the end of the year, the Judge’s Bench will be offering live music on Saturday night, Dec. 28, with musical group Better Weather. The show starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover charge. On Jan. 7, it is holding its monthly First Tuesday Jazz Jam.
Syriana Café, at 8180 Main St., is offering a special holiday breakfast buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m., featuring such specialties as hummus and falafel. The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for ages 2 to 12, and free for kids under age 2.
Come down to the historic district to see all of the beautiful shop windows, decorated for the season. While you are there, check out the two new murals, done by local artists. Dorsey Hall art instructor Antonia Miguel has painted the east wall of Sweet Elizabeth Jane, next to the tourism office on Main Street. Her work is an amazing rendition of the interior of the building as it may have appeared when it was a car dealership decades ago.
Opposite it, at the former Yates Market (now a boutique) on Hamilton Street, artist Wiley Purkey has installed six panels depicting a panorama of the town on top, with six panels giving an aerial view of Main Street below. He plans to place holders for business cards there as well. I understand that two more murals are in the works, including one on the corner of Main Street and Old Columbia Pike.
The holiday train garden at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is on display through Jan. 5. Call 410-313-2922 for more information. It is also holding a Rails and Tales program, for kids ages 2 to 5, on Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. featuring “The Polar Express.” The cost of this program is $3. Call 410-313-0419 to register.
Now that the holidays are drawing to a close, it’s time to decorate with fresh flowers again. The Flower Barn, in the little red shed at the rear of parking lot D, offers half-price flowers every Friday.
If you are ready to enhance your art collection, the Artists Gallery’s Art for the Holidays exhibit and sale runs through Jan. 12 at Taylor’s Collective, 8147 Main St., at Old Columbia Pike. Next door at the Manor Hill Tavern, it is continuing its beer run every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Meet outside the tavern to run and your first beer after the run is free.
Speaking of beer, the Manor Hill Brewery at 4411 Manor Lane is pouring limited release cans in its Tap Room the first Friday of each month, starting at 4 p.m. And if you want to test your knowledge while enjoying your beverage of choice, Bare Bones has Trivia Night every Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but Kelsey’s is already counting the days until St. Patrick’s Day! I am, too, if it means that the winter weather will almost be over.