Speaking of beer, the Manor Hill Brewery at 4411 Manor Lane is pouring limited release cans in its Tap Room the first Friday of each month, starting at 4 p.m. And if you want to test your knowledge while enjoying your beverage of choice, Bare Bones has Trivia Night every Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but Kelsey’s is already counting the days until St. Patrick’s Day! I am, too, if it means that the winter weather will almost be over.