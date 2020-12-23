Family Christmas traditions in Ellicott City keep going during tough times | MOSTLY MAIN

Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates. It’s a magical time of the year for me, especially with a soon to be 4-year-old grandson who believes.
It’s a lot of fun listening to Henry describe in fine detail exactly what he wants this year from Santa. And, it was sweet when he dictated his letter to Santa to his mother, he also included a request for flowers for his mom and a pot for his dad (my son Dave is the cook in the family). I know I’ve said it before, but I am very grateful for FaceTime to keep me connected to family I can’t be with right now because of the pandemic.
We have a family tradition of carryout Chinese food on Christmas Eve, usually from Hunan Delight in Dorsey Hall. My son Rob usually faces the crowd for us as it is a popular choice for a lot of people. This year, because of the pandemic, Rob thought that we might break from tradition — he envisions the line for pickup extending across the parking lot, with folks standing a safe 6 feet apart. Maybe we’ll go there next week instead.
Main Street looks particularly good this year, thanks to the efforts of many people. In addition to decorated store fronts, the Girl Scouts have decorated Tiber Alley, as they have done for decades, and they always do an outstanding job.
Jane Sims contacted me and said, “Some of the members of our Garden Club, Howard County Garden Club, wanted me as club president to write to you that our club decorated this Christmas, as we have done for many a year, the railing and building of the Old Ellicott City Firehouse.”
I guess it takes a village to decorate a village.
Howard County’s Department of Recreation and Parks decided not to hold its immensely popular Holiday Mart in person this year, but it is available virtually on its website through Dec. 31. Go to howardcountymd.gov/holidaymart for a variety of gifts from local artisans.
The Artists’ Gallery at 8197 Main St. is offering a Gift of Art Holiday Show through Jan. 3. It is also holding a winter show from Jan. 5 to 13. The gallery is open daily, except Mondays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It can be reached at 443-325-5936.
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! This has been a very challenging year for all, but we got through it. I hope everyone continues to support our local small businesses, and keep up the carryout at your local restaurants; they need us and we need them. Oh, and by the way, I see that Nathan Sowers’ River Hill Pizza in Forest Green is now offering four kinds of lasagna! If it’s half as good as his pizza, we’re all in for a treat.