Family Christmas traditions in Ellicott City keep going during tough times | MOSTLY MAIN

I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! This has been a very challenging year for all, but we got through it. I hope everyone continues to support our local small businesses, and keep up the carryout at your local restaurants; they need us and we need them. Oh, and by the way, I see that Nathan Sowers’ River Hill Pizza in Forest Green is now offering four kinds of lasagna! If it’s half as good as his pizza, we’re all in for a treat.