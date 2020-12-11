Ellicott City’s Main Street shares the bustle of the holidays | MOSTLY MAIN

We were fortunate to be able to catch up with Mark at the restaurant. Mark and his family have been through so much in the past few years, with two major floods, a move up Main Street right at the start of the pandemic, and now a car accident. We wish Kate a speedy recovery and only the best for the whole family. I noted online that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who spent a week in Ellicott City earlier this year helping with the Phoenix’s move up Main Street, has sent his concern for Kate’s recovery from his latest work venue in Finland.