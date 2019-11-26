The Wine Bin is hosting an Outdoor Holiday Market in its parking lot. Due to the usual high volume of traffic for this event, planners are encouraging visitors to park by the courthouse and take advantage of the free shuttle that will be operating, or use Lyft or Uber to make it even easier. The Wine Bin is also offering a cocktail class that night, featuring scotch. The class starts at 7 p.m. and is $40. Call 410-465-7802 to register.