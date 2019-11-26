This year I am thankful for my family, good friends and the new knee I got that has taken away (most of) the joint pain. I am particularly thankful that my Brooklyn grandson, Henry, will be here with his parents to enjoy the feast.
The Holiday Train Garden at the B&O Museum, Ellicott City Station opens Friday, Nov. 29. Again this year, it will be featuring the LEGO train exhibit, with many familiar structures, as well as O and N gauge displays. Admission is free. Call 410-313-2922 for more information.
The Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department, at 4150 Montgomery Road, will also have a holiday train garden starting on Saturday, Nov. 30 and continuing through Dec. 15. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance on Dec. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.
This Saturday, Nov. 30, is Small Business Saturday. Come down to Main Street and support some of the 70-plus businesses here. Shop local.
The Howard County Arts Council at 8510 High Ridge Road is holding a Holiday Maker Mart on Dec. 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. Participate and support the local artists and artisans. Call 410-313-2787 for more information.
It’s back!
That’s right, Midnight Madness is coming back on Friday, Dec. 6, bigger and better than ever. Santa will be at the Firehouse Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. and there will be a tree lighting in the Railroad Plaza at 6 p.m. There will be carolers, special displays and great deals all around.
The Wine Bin is hosting an Outdoor Holiday Market in its parking lot. Due to the usual high volume of traffic for this event, planners are encouraging visitors to park by the courthouse and take advantage of the free shuttle that will be operating, or use Lyft or Uber to make it even easier. The Wine Bin is also offering a cocktail class that night, featuring scotch. The class starts at 7 p.m. and is $40. Call 410-465-7802 to register.
Also that night, Emory United Methodist Church, at 3799 Church Road, is holding a spaghetti dinner, starting at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for those age 10 and under, and free for ages 3 and under. Its Christmas shop will be open during the dinner, and at 6 p.m. a live nativity scene will take place in front of the church.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, the church is offering Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon with pancakes and sausage. Each child attending will receive a goodie bag from Santa as well. To reserve, call Lorraine Reed at 410-461-4734 by Dec. 8.
The 47th annual Holiday Mart will take place at the Gary Arthur Community Center at 2400 Route 97 in Cooksville on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the many craftsmen, several Ellicott City authors will be on hand to sign their books, including Shelley Wygant with her popular book of Ellicott City ghost stories. Also on December 7, the Howard County Conservancy on Route 99 is holding a Natural Holiday Sale featuring crafted natural gifts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 410-465-8877 for more information.
The Jingle Bell Run in support of the Arthritis Foundation will take place at Centennial Park on Dec. 8, starting at 7:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. Call 443-948-6657 for more information.
Also on Dec. 8, the Artists’ Gallery in Taylor’s Collective at 8197 Main St. is holding an Art for the Holidays Holiday Reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
On Dec. 11, you can enjoy a Cookie Crawl down Main Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Park Ridge Creamery in lot D, where it will hold a holiday garden lighting with Santa. There you can pick up a free bakery bag then stroll down Main Street collecting cookies.
Alexandra’s American Fusion restaurant in Turf Valley is featuring Breakfast with Santa every Sunday through Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 410-480-2400 to reserve.
Also at Turf Valley, Pinot’s Palette at 11105 Resort Road is offering a series of classes for kids and adults to paint items like Santa and elf wine glasses, a little red truck wood pallet, mistletoe Rudolph and ice castles. Call 443-420-8378 for details.