The Wine Bin is offering a series of classes to help make your entertaining easier. On Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., it will be discussing “the 3 B’s and other major Italian reds.” On Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., the topic is bourbon cocktails. Classes are $30. On Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., you can learn about Thanksgiving food and wine pairing; the cost is $40, and, on Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., it will be making big batch cocktails, also at $30. For each class, $10 of the fee can be applied to a purchase. To register call 410-465-7802.