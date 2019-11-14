Thanksgiving is just two weeks away.
If you are planning on ordering either a fresh turkey or an entire meal, now is the time to do that. The past few years I have ordered a turkey from Maple Lawn turkey farm. I was worried when I heard the farm had been sold, but apparently the family retained enough acreage to continue the turkey tradition, now under the name of Sho Nuf Turkey Farm. My husband Tom and I look forward to that beautiful drive to the country Thanksgiving week.
If you would rather drive to a restaurant and pick up a completely prepared dinner, Alexandra’s American Fusion at Turf Valley has you covered.
For $110, you can reserve a feast large enough for six. Place your order by Nov. 21 for pickup on Nov. 27. Alternately, they have a buffet in the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 6 p.m. The cost is $38.95 for adults, $17.95 for ages 4 to 12, and free for those age 3 and under. To reserve for either the carryout or the dine-in, call 410-423-0813.
To work up an appetite for the feast, you could participate in the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K Run and Walk. This originates at the Long Gate Shopping Center on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. Benefits enable children and families to participate in Y events like camps that they might otherwise be unable to afford. For participants who are not members of the Y, registration entitles you to a month’s free membership. For more information go to ymdturkeytrot.org.
On Nov. 16, theZaching Running Festival will start and finish at the Turf Valley Town Square. The race is run on the golf course and proceeds go to the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation. Register at zachingrunningfestival.com.
On Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Miller Branch library, the Howard County Historical Society and the Howard County Library will present “Maryland: the Old Line State” in which local historian Jonathan Beasley will discuss battles of the Civil War fought in Maryland. To register call 410-313-1950.
The next Girl’s Night Out in the historic district will take place on Nov. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. This is a great place to start your holiday shopping. Also, as a treat for you, stop at Georgia Grace Café at 8006 Main St. where for a $10 donation to the Ellicott City Partnership, you will receive a charm bracelet and a list of more than 30 businesses in town offering their own unique charms for $1 each.
After the night out, the bracelets will be available at A Journey From Junk and Reclaimed by You while supplies last. Reclaimed by You is also offering a Succulents Workshop on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. You can create your own unique planter of succulents. $60 covers the cost of all materials. Register at 410-988-8777.
The Wine Bin is offering a series of classes to help make your entertaining easier. On Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., it will be discussing “the 3 B’s and other major Italian reds.” On Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., the topic is bourbon cocktails. Classes are $30. On Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., you can learn about Thanksgiving food and wine pairing; the cost is $40, and, on Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., it will be making big batch cocktails, also at $30. For each class, $10 of the fee can be applied to a purchase. To register call 410-465-7802.
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant is holding a Beaujolais Nouveau Family Night on Nov. 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 and includes several courses and your first glass of Beaujolais. To reserve call 410-465-4004.
The Manor Hill Tavern is holding a beer run every Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. Meet in front of the restaurant at 3733 Old Columbia Pike. After the run, your first glass of beer is free.
On Nov. 28, open mic night at the Judge’s Bench, 8385 Main St., will be hosted by the Raging Immortals starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Artists’ Gallery in Taylor’s Cooperative, 8197 Main St., is currently showing Art for the Holidays artwork with gift giving in mind. The Howard County Center for the Arts has New Media: Poetry in Motion, which is video works by Vin Grabill, Brandon Morse and Joon Sung. The center is at 8510 High Ridge Road and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
I am not a big fan of Black Friday shopping. As an alternative, the day after Thanksgiving also marks the opening of the Holiday Train Exhibit at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station. This year’s exhibit includes the imaginative LEGO display as well as O and N gauge set-ups. This special event will continue through Jan. 5. Admission is free. Don’t miss it.
The Ciniero family is holding its 22nd annual donation drive to benefit impoverished families in West Virginia. They will accept new and gently used items for the Starting Points Family Resource Center at their home at 4925 Ellis Lane from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. For more information, call 443-745-0542.