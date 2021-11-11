Hundreds turn out for trick-or-treat fun in Ellicott City; Thanksgiving, Midnight Madness up next | MOSTLY MAIN

Thanksgiving is upon us and, like the rest of you, I’m busy making lists and buying supplies, ordering a turkey and contemplating pies. If this is all getting to be too much, but you aren’t ready to give up the comfort of watching the parade and football games at home in your sweatpants followed by a relaxing dinner where there miraculously aren’t any pots and pans to wash afterward, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant has the answer for you. It is offering Thanksgiving dinner to go: turkey, all the trimmings and pie for dessert and all you have to do is stop by the restaurant and collect it, take it home and gently reheat. Sounds like the best of both worlds, doesn’t it? To reserve your share call the restaurant at 410-465-4004 by Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.