Hundreds turn out for trick-or-treat fun in Ellicott City; Thanksgiving, Midnight Madness up next | MOSTLY MAIN

It took a village to pull off the wildly successful Trick or Treat on Main Street this year. Were you a part of that joyful crush of witches, dinosaurs, super heroes and bananas enlivening the historic district for a memorable Sunday afternoon? Literally hundreds of folks showed up for the fun.
I wanted particularly to shout out to Mark Hemmis, owner of Phoenix on Upper Main, for coordinating candy donations and volunteer participation, and Pam Watkins Long for photographing the event and sharing it on social media for those of us who didn’t make it out there for the fun. Of course, the dozens of shopkeepers who admired costumes and distributed candy deserve a lot of credit as well.
What a wonderful event! I can’t wait to see the turnout for Midnight Madness coming up Dec. 3.
Thanksgiving is upon us and, like the rest of you, I’m busy making lists and buying supplies, ordering a turkey and contemplating pies. If this is all getting to be too much, but you aren’t ready to give up the comfort of watching the parade and football games at home in your sweatpants followed by a relaxing dinner where there miraculously aren’t any pots and pans to wash afterward, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant has the answer for you. It is offering Thanksgiving dinner to go: turkey, all the trimmings and pie for dessert and all you have to do is stop by the restaurant and collect it, take it home and gently reheat. Sounds like the best of both worlds, doesn’t it? To reserve your share call the restaurant at 410-465-4004 by Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.
Did you see that Syriana is building a deck on the second floor of its building on Main Street? That will be a delightful spot to have a nice meal and watch the world go by. The view reminds me of the one from the window seats of the gone but not forgotten Cocoa Lane just down the street. What a nice idea!
We should all be shopping local this season, and there are a few new items to consider that will bring Ellicott City to your friends even if they can’t visit here themselves.
Local artist Wiley Purkey has a couple of new coloring books featuring local scenes that are available on Etsy, as well as five new puzzles, available at the Historic Ellicott City Inc. website. Also, the Ellicott City Partnership has come up with a new navy blue ceramic OEC mug, available on its website.
The Howard County Historical Society is holding a Local Authors Book Sale and Signing at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eight authors will be there with their books, including Lee Preston, Shelley Wygant, Wiley Purkey, Jerry Lee Harlowe, Michael Malone, Ed Johnson, Anne Clark Schoenhut and Martha Clark.
The next Girls’ Night Out will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18. Start at the Wine Bin with live music and free wine tastings and then stroll down Main Street and see the eight holiday train exhibits set up in windows around town by the Howard County Fire Department.
The next Courtyard Concert will take place Saturday at the Little Market Cafe. The free show will feature Sad Blue Lou and Friends and run from 6 to 8 p.m.
