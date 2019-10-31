Breezy Willow has had the grand opening of its bakery at the corner of Frederick Road and St. John’s Lane, where its farm store also is. It is a great place, with baked goods from a variety of vendors. On my first visit I bought some chocolate rugelach and carrot cake and got a treat of a sample of apple cider doughnut. I noticed some candy from Main Street’s Sweet Cascades and learned that they will be taking orders for holiday cakes, pies and cookie assortments.