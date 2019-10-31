I join the community in mourning the passing of Elijah Cummings. In the early 2000s, he had an office in the post office building on Main Street, usually staffed by an assistant, and so did I.
I am also dismayed by the end of the mill era. There has been a mill on the same spot by the Patapsco for 245 years. I hope they can find a new use for the building, even though it is in the flood plain.
Last week, my husband Tom and I enjoyed one more outdoor meal at LaPalapa before it got too cool. It’s a beautiful spot to people watch, and the food is great.
After lunch, we checked out the action at Parking Lot F. The culvert that has been dug is huge and seems to take up a big part of the lot. The stones that secured the hill up to the St. Luke AME Church across the street has been removed, so I don’t know what will be there next.
And the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin remains up on stilts in the back of the lot, where I understand workers are replacing damaged wood before returning it to its former site near Main Street.
Down at the Railroad Station Museum, the caboose is getting restored for the second time since arriving here in 1974. Built in 1927, the caboose was first restored in 2002. It’s a great part of any visit to the museum, especially for kids.
Breezy Willow has had the grand opening of its bakery at the corner of Frederick Road and St. John’s Lane, where its farm store also is. It is a great place, with baked goods from a variety of vendors. On my first visit I bought some chocolate rugelach and carrot cake and got a treat of a sample of apple cider doughnut. I noticed some candy from Main Street’s Sweet Cascades and learned that they will be taking orders for holiday cakes, pies and cookie assortments.
The Gary Memorial United Methodist Church, at 2029 Daniels Road, is holding a Christmas in the Country Bazaar on Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring crafts, gifts, baked goods and a hot lunch. The event is handicapped accessible.
On Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m., there will be a Cash, Carry and Go shopping experience at 9802 Longview Drive in Valley Meade featuring vintage items and collectibles.
The final weekend for Clark’s Elioak Farm is Nov. 2 and 3. It is closing out the season with a variety of events, including a pumpkin-chucking. Bring your own pumpkin and see how far you can catapult it, then enjoy the Enchanted Forest displays and the petting farm.
The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding a crab soup contest on Nov. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring your favorite soup in a warmer, and a serving spoon, and see how your recipe stacks up.
The Ballet Conservatoire, at 8395 Main St., is holding a Mother-Daughter Introduction to Ballet on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. This event is free.
The next Lunch Date with History at the Museum of Howard County History will be Nov. 1 at noon. The topic is “Civilian and Military Life During the Civil War” by Eddie Roberts. Also, tickets are now in sale for the Historical Society’s Holiday House Tour, featuring a variety of buildings in Laurel. Go to the website at hchsmd.org for information, or call 410-480-3250.
The Howard County Conservancy on Route 99 is holding An Evening of Howard County Storytelling, which features personal stories from a cross-section of Howard County residents on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 410-465-8877 for more information.
On Nov. 4, the Judge’s Bench is holding a Books and Bourbon fundraiser, starting at 7 p.m. This free event includes live readings and books for sale. On Nov. 5, its jazz jam features Charlie’s Trio.
On Nov. 9, the Wine Bin is holding a cocktail class concentrating on Maryland’s lost cocktails. The fee is $30. Call 410-465-7802 to sign up.
On Nov. 7, the Colonel Thomas Dorsey chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is offering a lecture on 60-plus years of the DAR in Howard County. This will take place at 7 p.m. at the Miller Branch library. Julie Pallozzi, a 59-year DAR member whose mother helped establish the Colonel Thomas Dorsey DAR, will speak. If you would like to attend, RSVP to colthomasdorsey@gmail.com.
Happy Halloween!
I hope those of you with young kids make it down to Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for trick-or-treating. In recent years, we have enjoyed treating about 40 kids at our house, so I look forward to checking out all of the superheroes and Disney princesses again this year.