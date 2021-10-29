The holiday season in Ellicott City feels like it’s tumbling in | MOSTLY MAIN

I am happy to report that the swans are back in the pond at the Turf Valley Resort. I drive past the pond every week on my way home from the grocery store. For a long time, there were two swans, then one, and then that one was gone as the pond was drained and repaired. It was so nice to drive by last week and see the fountain in the middle of the pond spouting to the sky and two swans serenely gliding along.