The holiday season in Ellicott City feels like it’s tumbling in | MOSTLY MAIN

It’s only a few more days until Halloween and just nine more Saturdays until Christmas. Wow. I have already ordered our Thanksgiving turkey, and it will be no time at all before we’re planning our Super Bowl party. Things sure move fast at this time of year, and there are lots of events to enjoy.
First, come on down to the historic district for Trick or Treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. I think that even the adults are looking forward to seeing the kids in their costumes this year and handing over candy and goodies, since many of us didn’t get to enjoy that last year. Of course, this year most of us, in costume or not, will be wearing masks.
If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin yet, make a trip to Mary’s Land Farm or Clark’s Elioak Farm to pick your own. When you are done with the pumpkins, return to Clark’s the weekend of Nov. 7 for its pumpkin chucking event. The farm has a catapult that you can use to see how far you can chuck your pumpkin and watch it splat.
The Gary Memorial UM Church will host a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6. The church is in Ellicott City, at 2029 Daniels Road, in the Daniels area of the Patapsco Valley State Park. The bazaar features pottery, crafts, candles jewelry and other gifts. Baked goods and lunch will be available, as will a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.
I am happy to report that the swans are back in the pond at the Turf Valley Resort. I drive past the pond every week on my way home from the grocery store. For a long time, there were two swans, then one, and then that one was gone as the pond was drained and repaired. It was so nice to drive by last week and see the fountain in the middle of the pond spouting to the sky and two swans serenely gliding along.
Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, first lady Yumi Hogan, were in Ellicott City recently to officially open Koreatown, a 5-mile stretch on Route 40 that is home to over 170 Korean businesses and 12,000 Korean Americans. The stretch is marked with two Korean-palace style signs with pillars and tiled roofs. I have seen one of them at Chatham Road, and it is lovely.
I was sorry to see that Georgia Grace Café has closed. Those interested in ethnic offerings in the historic district can still find them in Syriana, UMI Sushi and Matcha Time Cafe.
Courtyard Concerts at the Little Market Cafe continue on weekends this fall. On Friday, it is hosting A Work in Progress from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, it’s Gayle Harrod and Friends and on Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., it’s Intonenation.
The next movie at the Wine Bin will be “Zombieland: Double Tap” on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m.
The next Lunch Date with History will take place at the Museum of Howard County History on Nov. 5. It will feature Dr. C. Vernon Gray, former Howard County council member, discussing “The Root of Black Politics.” The event starts at noon and is free to members of the Howard County Historical Society and $5 for nonmembers. Call 410-480-3250 for reservations.
Enjoy the beautiful weather with outdoor yoga, offered on the grounds of Mt. Ida on Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $19. Sign up at info@theomcollective.us
On Nov. 10, the Ellicott Distilling Company will host an EC250 Commemorative Spirits Launch to benefit EC250 Inc. in support of the EC250 Anniversary Celebration in 2022. For a fee, you get to taste the limited edition Patapsco Superlative bourbon. Email buytickets@EC250.com to participate.
The Gift of Art Holiday Show is at the Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., from Nov. 2 to Jan. 2. Twenty-five artists are participating. Call 443-325-5936 for more information.
Latest Howard County
Please send your news items to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.