Little Market Cafe in Ellicott City hosting comedy show, courtyard concert | Mostly Main

On Oct. 23, the Little Market Cafe is hosting the Ellicott Silly Comedy Show — Cloned in the courtyard by Tonge Row, off Parking Lot D. Seating starts at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. The cost is $12 in advance, $15 at the door, with $2 off at the door for members of the Howard County Historical Society. On Oct. 24, the cafe is holding a Courtyard Concert featuring the Darlatones. The show starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, go to littlemarketcafe.com.
Ellicott City’s Main Street is always very welcoming, but even more so now that the welcome sign has been restored after 28 months in storage. It is at the corner of Ellicott Mills and Main streets, greeting you as you come east into the historic district. Just one more indication of the town coming back to normal — as normal as we can get during this pandemic.
Since I’m not ready for indoor dining yet, I have been taking advantage of some of the lovely outdoor venues around Ellicott City. One of my favorites has always been the patio at La Palapa Grill & Cantina, perfect even when we weren’t socially distancing. I was there for brunch on a recent Sunday and was impressed by its procedures and care — masks while moving around, disposable menus, adequate spacing. Of course, the best part was the food.
Also, it’s fun to sit near Main Street, see the courthouse up the hill, with the sun shining on the golden dome, and also to look across the street and see Walter Jackson sitting on the front porch of his shop, Gramp’s Attic Books, where he has been presiding for the past few decades. For a short time, all was right with the world.
Halloween is almost here, too, and it will be a little different this year. Both the CDC and County Executive Calvin Ball have recommended against door-to-door trick-or-treating. While I am sorry to miss seeing little kids running around gathering treats in their creative costumes, I am glad people are recognizing the health risks involved and so the traditional trick or treating on Main Street has been canceled for this year. I look forward to it happening in 2121.
You and your child can show off your costumes safely distanced at Clark’s Elioak Farm on Oct. 31. It will be having costume parades at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. In addition, the usual attractions of rides, petting farm animals, the pumpkin patch and fairy forest will be available to enjoy.
The Wine Bin has a couple of fun cocktail classes on tap. On Oct. 23, it is offering a Wild Roots-flavored vodka interactive cocktail class from 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is $35 and covers the cost of ingredients. On Oct. 30, its Gourds Gone Wild offering fall cocktails featuring everybody’s favorite fall flavor — pumpkin — as in a drink called “fall in a glass” and another called “warm pumpkin white chocolate.” This class is also $35 and runs from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information and to sign up, go to winebinec.com.
On Nov. 1, the Howard County Historical Society is sponsoring a Suffragists March on Main Street, starting at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., at 1 p.m. and proceeding to the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, then on to Parking Lot D where living historians will discuss the history of the Suffrage Movement.
Election Day is just a few days away, on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Please vote.
I voted by mail, dropping my ballot off at Long Reach High School. It could not have been easier and the Board of Elections put my mind at ease by emailing me a few days later that my vote had been received. Every vote matters, so do it.