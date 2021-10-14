Laugh yourself silly at Ellicott City’s comedy festival through Saturday | MOSTLY MAIN

The Ellicott Silly Comedy Festival in the historic district continues through Saturday with lots going on all over town. Be prepared to laugh out loud. A list of all participants, venues and prices is available at visitoldellicottcity.com. Here are a few of the featured performances.
On Thursday, it’s The Answer is Murder at the Museum of Howard County History. The show is part scripted, part improv and part audience participation. Also on Thursday, Robert Mac’s One Man Show features five talented comics at Phoenix Upper Main. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., the Phoenix will welcome Chaste Genius Open Mic.
On Friday, you can enjoy Blaire Postman at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Continuing at 9 p.m., the museum will host the Baltimore-Washington Improv showcase. Meanwhile, the Little Market Cafe’s Comedy in the Courtyard will feature Erik Woodworth, starting at 7 p.m. At 10 p.m., the Wine Bin will welcome Failure to Render in its parking lot.
On Saturday, you can enjoy Lunchtime laughs at La Palapa Grill & Cantina at 12:30 p.m. Over at the Little Market Cafe courtyard, it is showing “Kids Say the Goofiest Things,” starting at 10:30 a.m. At 5:30 p.m. that day you, can enjoy Draughts and Laughs with Kasha Patel at Phoenix Upper Main. The festival finale will take place at the Museum of Howard County History at 8 p.m. with Historically Inappropriate Comedy of Haywood Turpinseed Jr.
Kudos to economics teacher Vann Prime of Mt. Hebron High School, who won the 2021 John Morton Excellence in Teaching of Economics Award given by the council for Economic Education to recognize outstanding teachers. This is the most prominent award given for teaching economics. He is also the faculty coach for the Mt. Hebron three-time winning Maryland and National Economic Challenge teams.
If you are looking for some fresh air and pumpkins, Clark’s Elioak Farm has a pumpkin patch you can visit along with other farm activities. Also, out at Sheppard Lane, Mary’s Land Farm has both a maze and a pumpkin patch for your enjoyment. Go to their websites for details.
On Saturday, the Howard County Historical Society is presenting “P.S. I Love You” at the Museum of Howard County History. Historic figures with connections to Ellicott City reveal their romantic sides in this delightful presentation. For tickets, call 410-480-3250.
There are lots of walking tours for you to enjoy around the historic district. The next Spirits of Ellicott City tour starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Wine Bin. Another tour starting at the Wine Bin is the Haunts and Hounds spooky walking tour of Ellicott City with your dog on Oct. 23, starting at 2 p.m. Your dog gets a goody bag and you get a wine tasting.
The Mount Misery Ghost Walks are taking place at 8 p.m. Fridays, starting at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave. Also, the tours of Historic Ellicott City continue at 11 a.m. Saturdays, starting at the museum. Wear comfortable shoes and prepare for a hike. Call 410-480-3250 for more information.
Haunted Main Street tours are offered on Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center on Main Street. For reservations, call 410-303-2959.
The photographs of Karen Jury are featured in a show called “Fall into Nature,” highlighting the colors of nature, at the Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., through Oct. 31. Admission is free. Call 443-325-5936 for information.
Really big news! Trick-or-treating is returning to Main Street on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. and everyone could not be happier. Bring your young ninjas and princesses and join the fun.
