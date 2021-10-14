Laugh yourself silly at Ellicott City’s comedy festival through Saturday | MOSTLY MAIN

On Saturday, you can enjoy Lunchtime laughs at La Palapa Grill & Cantina at 12:30 p.m. Over at the Little Market Cafe courtyard, it is showing “Kids Say the Goofiest Things,” starting at 10:30 a.m. At 5:30 p.m. that day you, can enjoy Draughts and Laughs with Kasha Patel at Phoenix Upper Main. The festival finale will take place at the Museum of Howard County History at 8 p.m. with Historically Inappropriate Comedy of Haywood Turpinseed Jr.