The Blossoms of Hope 5K and Fun Run for cancer have taken place in the spring in the historic district for many years. This year it will move to Sunday, Oct. 27. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and the fun run at 8:15 a.m. Participants are encouraged to run in costume, the “wackier the better.” The post-race party includes live bands, a magic show and kids’ activities. For more information, go to blossomsofhope.org.