Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant reopens in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

I am delighted to report that it’s back! Yes, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant has reopened for contact-free carryout from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays.
You need to call the restaurant at 410-465-4004 the day before to place your order. Then, when you arrive at 8293 Main St., you need to call them again and they will deliver the order to your car. This certainly expands our carryout options — to the likes of duck confit, octopus and grilled steak.
The restaurant had been closed since mid-March when Maryland shuttered restaurants and other businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information and menu options, go to tersiguels.com.
Staff at Mission BBQ on Baltimore National Pike pause service every day at noon so everyone can stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. So, it was no real surprise that they honored those who fell on Sept. 11 with a moving ceremony that day.
I didn’t know about the ceremony, so driving down Plumtree Road to the restaurant I was alarmed to see a number of fire trucks and ambulances parked nearby. That quickly turned to understanding as I saw the enormous flag erected out in front of the restaurant and a number of fire, police and other first responders standing at attention. After a brief introduction, a police officer beautifully sang the national anthem a capella. A moment of silence followed, and then bagpipers played “Amazing Grace.” It was a simple but memorable ceremony.
Shoemaker Country has been a fixture on Main Street for decades, starting in a small shop then moving to a large two-story space on lower Main, only to lose that to flood management. These days, it is located on upper Main, just west of the Phoenix Upper Main. It has many lovely things for sale, but the most unique are the one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture that staff create themselves.
On Sept. 7, WTOP reporter Kate Ryan interviewed John Shoemaker about the family furniture business. John talked about how he, his brother Michael and father, Tom, started out selling antiques and moved to featuring handmade wooden furniture.
One of their signature styles is live edge pieces that maintain the shape of the tree with imperfections and variations of color. They take inspiration from the materials they collect and also work on commissioned pieces. I got to know the family when they participated in Historic Ellicott City Inc.'s Decorator Show Houses. For many years, they maintained a pop-up shop on the grounds of the featured house, usually staffed by John’s mother, Sue, which was a nice introduction to their special style.
The Wine Bin has a couple of interesting virtual classes coming up. First, on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., Gray Wolf Craft Distilling will be mixing cocktails. I have visited the distillery, located in lovely St. Michael’s and can attest to the quality of the product. Also, on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., it is offering Drinking and Cooking with Maria and Dave — adventurous food for the picky eater. This is an interactive program with dinner for two, with three wines. Go to winebin.com for tickets.
Meanwhile, the Ellicott Distilling Company continues to produce a variety of new products, available at its shop at 8090 Main St. as well as the Catonsville Farmers Market. A new brandy should be available soon. Also, a variety of craft beers are on tap at Phoenix Upper Main, ready to drink on site or take home. These are good ways to warm up as the weather gets nippy.
Last week, my husband, Tom, and I got carryout from the Trolley Stop. We love the friendly ambiance the place has and miss rubbing elbows with the folk at the next table. We ordered our favorite sandwiches, and of course had leftovers for another lunch, along with the stellar cucumber salad. Just a touch of atmosphere when we called in the order, the lady on the line said, “What do you want to order, hon?” Yeah, we miss that.