Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant reopens in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

Last week, my husband, Tom, and I got carryout from the Trolley Stop. We love the friendly ambiance the place has and miss rubbing elbows with the folk at the next table. We ordered our favorite sandwiches, and of course had leftovers for another lunch, along with the stellar cucumber salad. Just a touch of atmosphere when we called in the order, the lady on the line said, “What do you want to order, hon?” Yeah, we miss that.