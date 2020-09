Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant reopens in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

One of their signature styles is live edge pieces that maintain the shape of the tree with imperfections and variations of color. They take inspiration from the materials they collect and also work on commissioned pieces. I got to know the family when they participated in Historic Ellicott City Inc.'s Decorator Show Houses. For many years, they maintained a pop-up shop on the grounds of the featured house, usually staffed by John’s mother, Sue, which was a nice introduction to their special style.