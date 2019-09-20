Forty-five bands set to rock Main Street Music Fest in Ellicott City

The seven hills of the historic district in Ellicott City will be alive with the sounds of music on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the community celebrates its seventh Main Street Music Fest.
The official kickoff concert for the event will take place Friday, Sept. 20, at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., where the Howard County Historical Society is presenting “The History of Blues, Part II” with the Jimmi Sexton Trio starting at 7 p.m.
Attendees will receive coupons and tickets for the Saturday festival. Tickets to this are $12, $10 for society members. Go to hchsmd.org for ticket information.
On Saturday, join the free fun on Main Street and support and celebrate regional unsigned emerging musicians, as more than 45 bands will be featured at three outdoor stages as well as a variety of indoor venues around town. Craft beers and boutique wines will be available at several locations.
As a large crowd is expected visitors are encouraged to use Uber and Lyft. The party runs from noon to 8 p.m.
If you are more country than rock ’n’ roll, you will enjoy participating in Howard County’s Farm-City Week.
Mary’s Land Farm, 4979 Sheppard Lane, will host The Hive Vintage and Handmade Market, Wednesday, Sept. 25, starting at 10 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 27, ending at 4 p.m.
The event features over 30 vendors, live bands, food trucks, farm activities, cooking demonstrations and hay rides. Go to maryslandfarm.com or call 410-849-4314 for more information and to purchase tickets.
Clark’s Elioak Farm, 10500 State Route 108, is celebrating that weekend with pumpkin coloring, craft activities, a hay bale maze, face painting, pit beef, pizza and gelato. Call 410-730-4049 or go to clarklandfarm.com.
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, is offering a nine-week financial management program led by Dave Ramsay called “Financial Peace University,” from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, starting at 7 p.m. Register for the class at bethanyum.org.
Is Abe Froman the sausage king of Chicago? No, it’s Bueller, Ferris Bueller in the iconic movie starring Matthew Broderick. It’s the latest offering at the Wine Bin, set for Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 8 p.m.
And don’t forget that the Old Town Farmers Market continues at the Courthouse parking lot on Saturday mornings through Saturday, Oct. 26.
The market at the Miller Branch library on Wednesday afternoons will go until November.
Can’t remember where you left your keys? Maybe mentalist Dan Eckert can help. The Manor Hill Tavern, at 3733 Old Columbia Pike, is hosting Eckert on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Be amazed by his mind reading and mystery arts. The cost is $15. Call 610-517-3722 to reserve a spot.
The Howard County Conservancy on Route 99 is holding a Fall Equinox Twilight Hike and Campfire on Wednesday, Sept. 25, starting at 5 p.m. There will be stories, songs and s’mores. The cost is $4. To register call 410-465-8877.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the conservancy is presenting the History of Patapsco Valley State Park with authors Betsey McMillion and Ed Johnson. This will be held at the Belmont Carriage House in Elkridge starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.