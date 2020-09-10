Ellicott City farm stand’s last stand signals summer is dwindling down | Mostly Main

The Howard County Conservancy has announced its School’s Out Nature Programs. These will occur on Wednesdays and on some days when school is not in session. Activities include educational games, activities and crafts emphasizing the wonders of the natural world. The program is geared to students ages 6 to 10 and runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $70 per child. Another program being offered by the conservancy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday on the conservancy’s Facebook page. Titled “Capturing and displaying denizens of Mt. Pleasant,” instructor Gregg Petersen will give pointers on photographing birds and bugs. For more information about either of these programs, call 410-465-8877.