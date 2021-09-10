Ellicott City’s Main Street soon to be filled with the sound of music | MOSTLY MAIN

The Road to the Arts 2021 event, sponsored by the Howard County Arts Council, will take place on Sept. 17, with six galleries participating. Two of the galleries are in Ellicott City, the Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road and the Artists’ Gallery at 8197 Main St. in the historic district. In addition to the galleries, it is possible to visit a variety of art installations throughout the county. I am sure many of you are familiar with the “Aubergine” that has graced the front of the Visitor’s Center on Main Street for the past few years. New additions in Ellicott City include “The Single Twist 2” at the George Howard Building on Courthouse Drive and “Red Bird” at the Howard County Public School System Administration Building on Clarksville Pike. For a map and gallery hours, go to hocoarts.org.