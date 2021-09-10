Ellicott City’s Main Street soon to be filled with the sound of music | MOSTLY MAIN

Come on down to the historic district on Sept. 18 for the eighth annual Main Street Music Fest.
Talk about the sound of music — how does over 40 bands, including the headliner Kelly Bell Band, playing at five outdoor and five indoor venues sound? Well, it sounds like a lot of fun to me! Planners have worked hard to ensure a great experience for everyone. They have designated Lyft and Uber drop-off points as well as a free shuttle that will circulate from Main Street to the government parking lots up the hill. The party runs from noon to 8 p.m., and there will be something for everyone.
First, of course, is the music. The outdoor stages include spots at Lot D, the Wine Bin, the Welcome Center and the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin. Indoor stages will be found at the Museum of Howard County History, La Palapa, the Manor Hill Tavern and two new spots in town — Big Little Cheese and Thomas at the Times.
There will be lots of food vendors, boutique wine and local beer. Everyone participating in this event must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask. More information, merchandise — including event T-shirts and posters — and raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom guitar donated by PRS Guitars can be found at visitellicottcity.com.
It’s great to see two new businesses opening on Main Street.
Thomas at the Times is a membership-only cigar lounge, at 8156 Main St. If you want to try it out, there are day memberships available.
Also, Big Little Cheese just opened at 8191 Main St. It offers breakfast and lunch daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with breakfast items, including sandwiches and chicken and waffle bites. Its lunches include Chicago dogs and, of course, a grilled cheese sandwich. A variety of coffees and teas are offered as well.
In addition to these new venues, we can welcome back an old favorite, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant, which has been closed except for carryout the past 18 months. It reopened on Sept. 1 with a four-course prix fixe menu which it will be offering at two seatings, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. Reservations can be made at 410-465-4004 or tersiguels.com.
Head on out to Clark’s Elioak Farm, open daily except on Monday. Currently, the admission price includes access to its beautiful sunflower field in addition to all of its other attractions. Photo op, anyone? I was excited to see that Kids Out and About website listed Clark’s Farm at No.r 2 of the top 20 places, based on its readers’ survey, to take kids in the D.C. Metro area. What an amazing accomplishment, considering that the magnificent Air and Space Museum came in at No. 3. I agree that the farm is a treasure, and a wonderful place to take little kids.
The Road to the Arts 2021 event, sponsored by the Howard County Arts Council, will take place on Sept. 17, with six galleries participating. Two of the galleries are in Ellicott City, the Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road and the Artists’ Gallery at 8197 Main St. in the historic district. In addition to the galleries, it is possible to visit a variety of art installations throughout the county. I am sure many of you are familiar with the “Aubergine” that has graced the front of the Visitor’s Center on Main Street for the past few years. New additions in Ellicott City include “The Single Twist 2” at the George Howard Building on Courthouse Drive and “Red Bird” at the Howard County Public School System Administration Building on Clarksville Pike. For a map and gallery hours, go to hocoarts.org.
On Sept. 26, starting at 3 p.m. the Howard County Historical Society is sponsoring a fundraiser at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue for the Whipps Garden Cemetery. Music will be provided by Wendell Live. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. All donations will be matched by the Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial Group.
The Howard County Historical Society is looking for volunteers. It will be holding a Volunteer Fair at the Museum of Howard County History on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to enlist new volunteers for its upcoming Ellicott Mills Children’s Museum, which will depict the history and culture of our 19th-century mill community. For more information, call 410-480-3250.
