Little Market Cafe in Ellicott City featuring outdoor weekend concerts | Mostly Main

The Little Market Cafe has scheduled a series of concerts in its courtyard behind Tonge Row, next to Parking Lot D.
On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. it’s Folky Friday with the Darlatones. On Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., it’s Mad Planet. And Sunday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., it is featuring the Alyssa Shouse Duo. On Sept. 5, it is featuring Zydeco Jed and on Sept. 6. it’s Radio Monkey. The concerts are free. Masks are required and you must use provide seating, with no more than six people per table. Food and beverages brought in from the outside are not permitted.
Are we ready for our close-up? Darn right! Yes, the historic district of Ellicott City was once again featured on national television, and it was a good thing.
“Good Morning America” came to town and filmed a segment with local business owners that aired on Aug. 11. Those interviewed included owners of Envy Salon, the Forget-Me-Not Factory, Sweet Cascades, La Palapa Grill & Cantina, Sweet Elizabeth Jane, the Park Ridge Trading Company and Georgia Grace Cafe.
They were interviewed in the courtyard in front of the Railroad Station Museum, and nobody had to tell us that Barry Gibson — Mr. Bubble Man — was there as gentle bubbles wafted across the scene, thanks to a clever bubble hat he was wearing.
The good news is that members of the show “Shark Tank” are taking an interest in these businesses and promise to meet with them and advise them on their business models during the pandemic. Follow-ups are promised. I think it’s great that support for our community continues.
Despite the attention of another television personality, Gordon Ramsay, the Jaxon Edwin barber shop and social house has unfortunately announced its closure. I heard from a person who patronized the barber shop and raved over the changes that had been made. They just couldn’t beat the restrictions currently in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It seems that Main Street still needs a barber shop so on Aug. 10, the OEC Barber Shop opened at 8344 Main St., offering a classic barbershop experience. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 410-402-1080 to book an appointment.
The Howard County Historical Society has opened a new exhibit at the Museum of Howard County History on Courthouse Drive. This Smithsonian traveling exhibit is called “Votes for Women — A Portrait of Persistence.” The museum is open Friday through Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The society is also planning to provide links for lesson plans to be used in the classroom with this material. Go to hchsmd.org for more information.