Envy Salon moving to Normandy Shopping Center in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

Envy Salon has been a fixture in its historic 19th-century building on Old Columbia Pike since 1999. I first met owner Leeza Ennis when I wrote about her opening the shop for the local paper. She brought so much talent and energy to this unique property, beloved except maybe for its steep circular staircase. So it’s sad that Ennis has announced the shop is closing in that location on Sept. 18.
Ennis will relocate Envy Salon to a space in the newly remodeled Normandy Shopping Center, which may lack some of the charm of the Old Columbia Pike location but will make up for it with parking right outside the door, and no infernal staircase. And of course, Leeza will continue to work her magic there.
In other Old Columbia Pike news, Ellen, Michael and Matt Kaplow, owners of the ClayGround Studio and Gallery, next door to Envy, have donated $25,000 toward the commemoration of Ellicott City’s 250th anniversary in 2022. The funds raised for this celebration will be used for activities and learning experiences in our historic community. The Clayground Studio is also helping prepare for the Wizarding Weekend in Ellicott City, coming in October. It will help you “make something magical” to display as part of the fun. Call them at 443-812-1158 for more information.
The Artists’ Gallery, at 8197 Main St., is hosting an exhibit called “Tree to Art,” which features woodcuts by Ellen Corddry and woodwork by Gene Adcock and Dave McCann. The show runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 26, daily except Mondays. There will be a “meet the artists” event on Sept. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 443-323-5936.
The Howard County Center for the Arts, at 8510 High Ridge Road, currently has two exhibits on display at the center as well as online. “Regeneration” offers large-scale multimedia sculptures and installations by Marcia Wolfson Ray and Micaela de Vivero. This show runs through Oct. 21, and there will be a public reception at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
“Resiliencia” runs through Sept. 30 and features photography, mixed media, film and installations by Julia Justo, Dulce Pinzon and Christine Sloan Stoddard. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 410-313-2787.
It’s back to school in person for Howard County students on Monday. I think that, for once, the kids will be as happy as their parents to go back and see their friends and appreciate their teachers. Thank your school bus drivers, too, as it couldn’t happen without them.
Before school starts, you can spend the weekend enjoying a few last events in the historic district. Try a family movie at the Wine Bin. On Saturday, it is featuring one of my very favorites, “The Princess Bride,” and on Sept. 4, it is showing “High Note.” The shows start at 8 p.m.
Over at the Little Market Cafe, Courtyard Concerts continue. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, the band is Honest Lee Soul, with “good music for a good time.” From 6 to 8 p.m. that day it’s 4 on the Floor with Overdrive playing “happy dance music.” On Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. it’s Jeremy and Kevin playing acoustic rock and pop.
First Friday is Sept. 3, the start of the Labor Day weekend, and lots of events are planned. One big one is the Old Ellicott City Night Market, with vendors and live music filling the Tiber Alley and Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Out on 4411 Manor Lane, the Manor Hill Brewing Company will celebrate first Friday with its latest limited release of beers from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are not required if you are just picking up beer but are preferred if you want to spend some time there.
Also on Sept. 3 is the latest Lunch Date with History, sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society at the Museum of Howard County History on Courthouse Drive. The subject is “A Survivor’s Story” with Alana Snyder, a presentation about Snyder’s grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. The lunch date will be held in person but also filmed and available on YouTube after. The event starts at noon and is $5 or free for society members.
Please send your news for inclusion in the column to janetkusterer21042@gmail.com.