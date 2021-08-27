Envy Salon moving to Normandy Shopping Center in Ellicott City | MOSTLY MAIN

In other Old Columbia Pike news, Ellen, Michael and Matt Kaplow, owners of the ClayGround Studio and Gallery, next door to Envy, have donated $25,000 toward the commemoration of Ellicott City’s 250th anniversary in 2022. The funds raised for this celebration will be used for activities and learning experiences in our historic community. The Clayground Studio is also helping prepare for the Wizarding Weekend in Ellicott City, coming in October. It will help you “make something magical” to display as part of the fun. Call them at 443-812-1158 for more information.