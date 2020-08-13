Farm stands in Ellicott City provide fresh produce, meats during pandemic | Mostly Main

Historic Ellicott City Inc. is continuing its Revitalization Grant Program: A grant application package is available on its website, historicec.com. Eligible applicants include businesses in the historic district and should be for rehabilitation and preservation of properties. I think it would be wonderful if such a grant could be applied to make buildings in the historic district more user friendly. Just the simple addition of hand railings at entrances with stairs would make the area more accessible to more people. My thought is that one grant could cover a number of businesses, all getting the same approved handrail design, all installed at the same time for convenience and economy.