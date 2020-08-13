Farm stands in Ellicott City provide fresh produce, meats during pandemic | Mostly Main

I am lucky to have two great farm stands a short distance from my house in Ellicott City, and we are enjoying both of them.
The Clark’s Elioak Farm stand on Route 108 is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers a variety of produce grown right there, as well as offerings from other local farms. We have enjoyed heirloom tomatoes — my tomato sandwich on white bread with mayo was delicious as usual — and some tiny eggplants were lovely on the grill, basted with fresh oregano oil.
Speaking of fresh oregano, we are enjoying a pretty good year with our herb garden and have been including herbs in most dinner recipes. My husband, Tom, has been drying herbs on the dining room table and I have been freezing some in water in ice cube trays to mimic fresh — hopefully. Clark’s also has its meat in freezers at the stand, so you can score your whole dinner there.
Breezy Willow Farm store on Frederick Road across from Rita’s is my other favorite, open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We have gotten to know some of the staff from the Old Town Farmers Market. Even though the market didn’t happen this year, we can still get good produce and meats here. I got some pretty tomatoes that went with Italian sausage, peppers and onions for dinner, and some nice nectarines, juicy and delicious. It also has great pickles, cheese and baked goods.
“Heavy rain, mudslides, flooding” — sounds too familiar, doesn’t it? By the time you read this, the recent rain from the remains of Tropical Storm Isaias will be just another reminder of how vulnerable we continue to be in the historic district.
Before the heavy rain last week, volunteers worked to set up sand bags in front of the shops on Main Street, cars were banned from parking on the road, all of the outdoor restaurant seating on the lower parking lot was moved indoors and residents packed bags for quick evacuation.
All was well, but how many times do we have to go through this?
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, just west of the historic district on Rogers Avenue, has repeatedly been a good neighbor and deserves recognition. It has been collecting school supplies for kids in need and then switched to offering sand bags and sand to whoever needed them. Thank you.
The Howard County Historical Society has resumed its popular walking tours of the historic district. These will be held every Saturday at 11 a.m. until it gets too cold. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Tour groups will be limited to no more than 10 people. Go to hchsmd.org for ticket information.
The Historical Society also has its Passport to the Past on its website. This year, you can take a virtual tour of many of the important historic sites in the county, including the Elkridge Furnace Complex, the Shrine of St. Anthony, the Bollman Bridge and the Patapsco Female Institute. Kids can learn about local history without actually having to visit these places. Maybe next year!
Historic Ellicott City Inc. is continuing its Revitalization Grant Program: A grant application package is available on its website, historicec.com. Eligible applicants include businesses in the historic district and should be for rehabilitation and preservation of properties. I think it would be wonderful if such a grant could be applied to make buildings in the historic district more user friendly. Just the simple addition of hand railings at entrances with stairs would make the area more accessible to more people. My thought is that one grant could cover a number of businesses, all getting the same approved handrail design, all installed at the same time for convenience and economy.