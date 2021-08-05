Movies, yappy hour, ghost walks and more on Ellicott City’s Main Street this month | MOSTLY MAIN

The next First Friday in Ellicott City’s historic district will be Aug. 6 celebrating the dog days of summer. Start this weekend by going for a “beer run” with your four-legged friends. Runners can meet at Manor Hill Tavern at 3 p.m., then hit the Trolley Trail for a 3.7-mile trek.
Speaking of dogs, the Wine Bin will hold its next Yappy Hour for your well behaved canine at the same time, 6 to 8 p.m., featuring wine and dog biscuits. On Aug. 14, the town will celebrate Second Saturday, with a full day of live entertainment, fun for the kids and special sales.
The Wine Bin’s outdoor movie series continues with the Mr. Rogers movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” on Saturday and the classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Aug. 14. The screenings start at 9 p.m.
The next Mt. Misery Ghost Walk will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at 8328 Court Ave., the Museum of Howard County History. The next Ellicott City Historic Walking Tour, also sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 or $12 for society members. Go to hchsmd.org for ticket information.
