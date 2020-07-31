A new business and some historic site reopenings in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

Probably the most notable celebration was Ellicott City’s Bicentennial in 1972. The town planned a series of events, with the culmination being a huge party at Turf Valley in October. Well, best laid plans and all that, you might recall that the most significant event in Ellicott City in 1972 was not the Bicentennial celebration but rather Tropical Storm Agnes in June. The citizens of the town didn’t know whether to continue with their plans or cancel the whole event. But, being just as scrappy and determined then as we all are now, they cleaned up the town after the storm and the party went on as planned.