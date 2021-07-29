Community-sourced mosaic will celebrate Ellicott City’s 250th anniversary next year | MOSTLY MAIN

Down the street at the Railroad Plaza there are often performances on Saturday afternoons. You can pick up lunch at Georgia Grace Restaurant and either sit outside at the restaurant’s sidewalk seating or bring your feast across the street to the picnic tables on the plaza and enjoy the music. The Judge’s Bench on Main Street offers monthly Jazz Jams where you can participate or just listen. The next one is on Aug. 3 from 8:30 p.m. until midnight. Also, out at Turf Valley Square, next to Harris Teeter, there is a Friday night concert series through Aug. 20. Live music can be enjoyed there from 6:30 to 8 p.m.