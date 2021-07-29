Community-sourced mosaic will celebrate Ellicott City’s 250th anniversary next year | MOSTLY MAIN

In 2022, Ellicott City will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding by the Ellicott brothers in 1772. Many events are planned, and you can be an integral part of at least one of them.
Howard County Center for the Arts resident artist Lisa Scarbath is creating a large community-sourced mosaic that will be displayed next spring. All are invited to be a part of the project by contributing a piece of their own Ellicott City story to incorporate into the mosaic.
Durable materials are requested, such as a stone, a piece of glass or shard of pottery, and none will be returned. Submissions should be no larger than your fist.
Send or deliver your material to Lisa Scarbath, Howard County Center for the Arts, Studio 7C, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Contact Lisa at PeacefulDesignsMosaics@gmail.com.
A few weeks ago, I mentioned a web series being filmed locally called “Turf Valley.” I am delighted to report that production continues on the project and that it rated a feature article recently in The Washington Post sports section, as one of the actors is former Washington Football Team player Charles Mann. I look forward to seeing the show.
A friend recently asked if there were any live music performances going on around town. I am happy to report that yes there are.
The Little Market Cafe on Tonge Row in the historic district is home to live music on Friday and Saturday evenings as well as at lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday. The performances are free and great food is available for purchase at the market.
Down the street at the Railroad Plaza there are often performances on Saturday afternoons. You can pick up lunch at Georgia Grace Restaurant and either sit outside at the restaurant’s sidewalk seating or bring your feast across the street to the picnic tables on the plaza and enjoy the music. The Judge’s Bench on Main Street offers monthly Jazz Jams where you can participate or just listen. The next one is on Aug. 3 from 8:30 p.m. until midnight. Also, out at Turf Valley Square, next to Harris Teeter, there is a Friday night concert series through Aug. 20. Live music can be enjoyed there from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s production of “The Adventures of Pericles” continues at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park through Aug. 1.
The Wine Bin’s outdoor movie series continues with “The Big Chill” on July 31. The show starts at 9 p.m.
The Howard County Center for the Arts on North Ridge Road is showing “Natural Formations” and the entries in “Paint It EC” through Aug. 5.
The next Ellicott City Historic Walking Tour sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society will take place on July 31 starting at 11 a.m. Go to hchsmd.org for ticket information.
