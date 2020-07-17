Shoemaker Country home goods store reopens in new Main Street location in Ellicott City | Mostly Main

Anyway, I was delighted when the library reopened for pickup. The process is very easy. First of all, you will have no trouble getting a parking spot because folk are encouraged to pick up their books and be on their way. When you are notified that you have books to pick up, you contact the library and set up a half-hour window when you can retrieve them. You take turns entering the library one at a time, and sturdy blue bags labeled with your name will be waiting on a table for easy access. Items will already be checked out to you, so there is no contact with library staff.